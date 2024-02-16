Virginia AG Jason Miyares to Speak at Regent University's Commencement Ceremony in May

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sits for a portrait in his office in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares will be the keynote speaker at Regent University's 44th Commencement Ceremony on May 4, 2024, the university has announced.

"We are delighted that Attorney General Jason Miyares wishes to celebrate the accomplishments of our Class of 2024," Regent Chancellor Gordon Robertson said in a statement. "Attorney General Miyares has worked tirelessly to keep Virginia safe and thriving economically. AG Miyares knows the value of hard work and can speak to successfully navigating bold change in the face of considerable challenge."

Miyares, 48, has claimed he got his relentless drive to succeed from his mother, Miriam Miyares, who fled communist Cuba and immigrated to Virginia to raise her son. He's the first Hispanic American to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to be attorney general.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

Since his inauguration in January 2022, Miyares has focused on fighting violent crime, improving public safety, strengthening economic growth, and combating the deadly impact of opioids and fentanyl. The attorney general secured over a billion dollars in opioid settlements for drug addiction and recovery from pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, holding them accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

He kept his election promise to Virginians by investigating the 2020 Virginia Parole Board, discovering that they broke the law and endangered Virginians by releasing violent, repeat offenders early even though they had life sentences.

Miyares also launched Operation Ceasefire, a multifaceted intervention in communities and aggressive prosecution of violent gun crimes.

Before being elected as Virginia's 39th Attorney General, he served as a prosecutor in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office, working alongside law enforcement.

A product of Virginia public schools, Miyares graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from James Madison University and a Juris Doctorate from the College of William and Mary School of Law.

"Hearing what Attorney General Miyares has experienced will offer inspiration to our graduates," said Dr. William L. Hathaway, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University. "I hope his message compels them to take on what others have dismissed as impossible and lean on the might of the Kingdom to become champions in what they are called to do."

Regent University's commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the library's outdoor plaza at the Virginia Beach campus. For more information, visit regent.edu/commencement.

Founded in 1977, Regent University is America's Premier Christian University, with more than 13,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.

Regent has been ranked the #1 Best Accredited Online College in the United States (Study.com, 2020), the #1 Safest College Campus in Virginia (YourLocalSecurity, 2021), and the #1 Best Online Bachelor's Program in Virginia for 11 years in a row (U.S. News & World Report, 2023).

For more information, CLICK HERE.