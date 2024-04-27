Pro-Life Democrat Runs ‘Graphic’ Abortion Ad During ‘Today’ Show

A pro-life Democrat running for president aired an ad on national television Wednesday exposing NBC’s “Today” show viewers to the horrors of late-term abortion.

Terrisa Bukovinac, president and founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, confirmed Wednesday via X that her ad — a presidential campaign including deeply disturbing footage of late-term aborted infants — aired during the NBC morning program, potentially reaching more than seven million people.

My campaign ad ran this morning during the @TODAYshow on NBC! #ProLifeDems https://t.co/DhgMEEKHae — Terrisa Bukovinac (@Terrisalin) April 24, 2024

Bukovinac, a self-avowed atheist, debuted the commercial in December of last year. In the ad, the progressive presidential candidate declared she “recovered the remains of these five babies” at a late-term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. Her remarks come as graphic images of the fetal remains flash across the screen.

“These are the faces of a genocide supported by Joe Biden and my own Democratic Party,” she says in the ad, as viewers see images of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris. She adds, “We can provide for the working class and resist this extremism,” urging voters to “never vote for a pro-choice Democrat again.”

It should be noted Bukovanic told The Christian Post she never intended to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Rather, she launched her long-shot bid so she would have a platform to expose the evils of abortion to her fellow progressives.

She appeared on CBN’s “Faith Nation” in 2019, when she first launched her pro-life group.

“Secular people have always been a part of the pro-life movement,” she said at the time, after acknowledging she is atheist, later adding, “We know that the media is not generally on the side of the pro-life movement, but I’m an activist and it is my job to do whatever I can to bring visibility to this cause and especially those who consider themselves progressive and feminist and align with the general ideas and values of equality, non-violence, and non-discrimination who do oppose abortion.”