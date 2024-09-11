VIDEO of the 9/11 Timeline: A Look Back at How America Came Together on September 11, 2001

Twenty-three years ago today, the world stood still as we witnessed the horrific events of September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people died, but, as the ashes settled, the people of America rose up, forsaking political and ideological allegiances, and choosing to love their neighbors as themselves.

Memorial services are being held across America today, marking the anniversary of those 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump are attending observances at the World Trade Center site in New York and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. It isn't clear if their paths will cross.

A flag was already unfurled at the Pentagon which was also one of the targets on that terrible day. First responders on the scene saluted the flag.



Memorials throughout the country will also be observed in a variety of locations from city halls to parks to gymnasiums and more, to remember those who lost their lives.

On this solemn occasion, CBN News honors the lives lost and a country forever changed with the following video that commemorates the tragedy with a timeline of events from that tragic day.

In the immediate aftermath, during a Day of Prayer and Remembrance on Sept. 14, 2001, as the nation grieved, the Rev. Billy Graham declared from the National Cathedral in D.C.:

"The cross tells us that God understands our sin and our suffering and, from the cross, God declares, 'I love you.' The story does not end with the cross. For Easter points us beyond the tragedy of the cross to the empty tomb. It tells us there is hope for eternal life, for Christ has conquered evil, and death, and hell. My prayer today is that we will feel the loving arms of God wrapped around us as we know in our hearts that He will never forsake us as we trust in Him. And this is going to be a day we remember as a day of victory."

