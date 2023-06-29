TX Vacation Bible Campers Put Faith in Action, Pack 9,000 Meals for the Needy

Youth at a Texas megachurch helped pack 9,000 meals for the needy as part of a worldwide initiative to combat food insecurity.

More than 400 elementary-aged students attended Vacation Bible Camp (VBC) at First United Methodist Church Richardson (FUMCR) in Texas. The fun-filled week included songs, dancing, skits, water games, and learning about the Word of God.

The young attendees also participated in a service project that focused on providing food for the hungry.



FUMCR regularly partners with Rise Against Hunger to send out packaged meals to communities in need around the world.

"We've hosted similar events in the past which allow multi-generations to serve alongside each other while making a significant impact in the community," FUMCR Communications Director Kristen Ceaser told the Christian Post.

Last year, Rise Against Hunger distributed more than 67 million meals in 38 countries with the help of churches in the U.S.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Volunteers with Liquid Church in New Jersey helped the organization reach that goal by packing 800,000 meals for people in Haiti, according to CP.

Liquid Outreach Director Kristin Flynn shared that people were more than willing to help.

"(It) was just a lot of people coming together for one really good purpose, which was to pack these meals so that people will not go hungry," she explained.

The young VBC campers in Richardson took on the big job of packing 9,000 meals with only a little help from staff.

"This time our VBC campers were the ones taking the lead," Ceaser shared.

She added, "We're passionate about putting our faith in God into action by serving others. This can look like reading at a local school, serving a meal at a nonprofit, or helping pack meals. It's our hope that others will find ways to connect and serve their communities."