Twitter's New CEO Linda Yaccarino Praises Elon Musk's Vision for 'a Brighter Future'

Elon Musk announced Friday that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk tweeted. He added that Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations" while Musk will stay closely connected to product design and new technology.

Before that announcement, NBCUniversal said Friday that Yaccarino would step down immediately as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships.

Musk tweeted, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Yaccarino responded: "Thank you @elonmusk ! I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!"

In her first tweet as the platform's new CEO, Yaccarino told her 31,000 followers that their input is key to the success of the company.

"I see I have some new followers…I'm not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I'm just as committed to the future of this platform," she added. "Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it. Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!"

Yaccarino's advertising expertise is also expected to play a critical role in Twitter's future.

Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the platform, fearing harm to their brands as he slashed censorship on the social site, allowing free speech once again. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.

Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, said Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.

Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for almost 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.

According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBCUniversal's chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at the global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades. Her last position with the company was as executive vice president/COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Acquisitions.

She is now listed as chief executive officer of Twitter at the top of her LinkedIn page.

Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage in front of hundreds of advertisers.

"If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she'll be able to do it," DiMassimo said Friday, prior to Musk's confirmation. "Even though there's skepticism and all marketers live in the 'show me' state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move."