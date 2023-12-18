Trump's Campaign Strategy Has His Poll Numbers Climbing, But Could GOP Primaries Offer Surprises?

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump's comments on illegal immigration are stirring controversy.

On the campaign trail, he's threatening mass deportation and saying some immigrants are "poisoning the blood of the country."

Trump is dominating the polls in the 2024 GOP primary. His double-digit leads have some Republicans calling on the party to unify around him to defeat President Joe Biden.

Normally a presidential primary is full of high drama. Donald Trump's huge poll numbers, however, have changed that dynamic.

Former Trump administration official Marc Lotter sums it up.

"This is really the first time in history where we do not have a hypothetical campaign going on," Lotter told CBN News.

With Trump seemingly untouchable, it has certain Republicans calling on the Republican National Committee (RNC) to embrace the former president and focus party resources on a general election match-up against President Biden.

"Why are we having any more debates? Donald Trump is going to be the nominee," said Charlie Kirk, founder, and president of Turning Point USA. "Why are you not hiring ballot chasers, filing lawsuits in the early states? How does that help us get closer to Joe Biden? The answer: it doesn't."

The message seems to be getting through as the RNC isn't officially hosting any more debates. As for the candidates, big endorsements of the past may not pack the same punch as they once did. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received backing from leading Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vanderplaats and Gov. Kim Reynolds, Trump remains dominant.

Nikki Haley received the coveted support of the powerful Koch political network plus New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's endorsement just this week.

So far, nothing has seemed to weaken Trump's standing among primary voters.

CBN News asked Lotter, "What do you make of how what we normally have seen as kind of big deals aren't as big deals in this cycle?"

"I actually think it's a trend that's been growing for the last 20-plus years or so," he replied. "In the day and age of constant information, instant information at the flip of your phone to anything you want to know about every candidate we don't need third-party endorsers."

That dynamic combined with the Trump factor leaves a dwindling GOP field of candidates struggling to gain traction.

"The fact that there really hasn't been anyone to emerge as someone that could take Donald Trump's support away is striking," said ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

While Klein acknowledges this weakness, he's not yet ready to call the race.

"What is the strategy then at this point for these candidates isn't the implosion strategy just hope that he implodes or fumbles the ball at the goal line, in essence, with less than two minutes to go?," CBN News asked Klein.

"You don't really know until the last couple of plays of the game, how it's going to what's going to happen," he said. "And if someone surprises in Iowa and or New Hampshire, they are the first two states to vote. It's a totally different contest."

What's also different is that while Trump hasn't debated at all, his poll numbers keep climbing. Could that change when voting begins?

"It's a good 2023 strategy for Donald Trump. But is it a 2024 strategy? When we're in it. And when voters are dialed in truly to the reality of the race six weeks from now, does he still not engage?" Klein asked.

Whatever happens, Trump's unconventional strategy of not engaging will be one studied for decades to come.

"There's going to be generations of politicians that will try to recreate what Donald Trump has done," Klein explained. "He has changed the way that campaigns are run. He has changed the rules and the expectations and everything has worked, you know, to his political benefit so far."

And there's no indication that anything will change in this very unusual 2024 GOP primary election.

