Trump Courts Christians at NRB Convention, Promises to Defend Faith and Religious Liberty

NASHVILLE – Former President Trump says he will defend Christianity and religious liberty if he wins the White House in November. On Thursday, he addressed the National Religious Broadcasters convention where his words were met with enthusiasm.

This year marks the 80th anniversary for NRB, which Trump noted in his speech.

"This great organization has helped spread the word of God, the love of Christ, the stories of the holy Bible, and the voices of famed evangelical people and evangelists like the late, great Pat Robertson, who was a great gentleman. I got to know him very well. Great evangelist. And, of course, the legendary Billy Graham. How good was Billy Graham, right?" said Trump.

CBN White House Correspondent Abigail Robertson was on the ground in Nashville for the gathering.

"President Trump's speech marks the sixth time a former or sitting president has addressed the NRB," she reported. "President Biden and GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley were also invited to speak, but declined."

In his speech, Trump touted the accomplishments of his first administration, including his record on abortion, Israel, the Supreme Court and judges, and religious liberty.

"And I will fight even harder for Christians with four more years in the White House," said Trump. "We did things that, the likes of which nobody has ever done for Christians in this country. And I'm very proud of that and honored by it. Just think of what, with God's help, we already achieved in our historic first term."

Trump also said he would tackle what has become a major issue for students and parents in schools.

"I will also take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and restore the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female," he said. "I will keep men out of women's sports and I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states."

In another announcement, he promised to create a new federal task force to fight anti-Christian bias.

"But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration," said Trump. "I swear to you, that will never happen. Never happen."

Trump now moves on to the next Republican primary Saturday in South Carolina. He's looking for another early state sweep after big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. And polling suggests he'll easily get it.

