Trump Accepts GOP Nomination: 'I'm Not Supposed to Be Here Tonight...I Had God on My Side'

Fresh off an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump came to the GOP Convention in Milwaukee Thursday evening with a new script: a speech that began with calls for unity.

"I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump told an adoring crowd. "So, tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States."

For the first 30 minutes of Trump's speech, the nation saw a more reflective version of the former president, as he recounted the harrowing events of last weekend.

"I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time because it's too painful to tell," Trump told the captivated audience. "There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that... I'm not supposed to be here tonight... I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."

After retelling the events, he walked over to the helmet and firefighters' jacket that belonged to Corey Comperatore who lost his life at the rally. It was all part of a very emotional night. In his prayer earlier in the evening, Franklin Graham gave thanks to God. "Our Heavenly Father, we come before You this evening with grateful hearts. Thank you for saving the life of President Donald J. Trump."

As for the rest of Trump's speech, it was classic campaign fare but without much harsh rhetoric. There was only one mention of President Biden and really only one main dig at Democrats. "The Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponizing the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy, especially since that is not true," Trump said. "In fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country."

While Trump showed a more subdued side, some before him revved up the crowd, especially former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan who provided the visual highlight of the evening by taking off one of his layered shirts to reveal a, 'Trump/Vance' shirt. He exclaimed, "Let Trumpamania run wild, brother! Let Trumpamania rule again! Let Trumpamania make America great again!"

Speaking of wrestling, big-name Democrats seem intent on wrestling the nomination away from President Biden. The latest comes with his former boss, former President Barack Obama telling close associates that Biden's path to winning reelection has greatly diminished. Veteran Political Journalist Mark Halperin has reportedly received word from well-connected sources that Biden could exit the campaign as soon as this weekend.

