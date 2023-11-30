Trial Date Set: Court Docs Say VA Election Official 'Altered Election Results' in 2020 Election

Former Prince William County registrar Michele White allegedly "altered election results," during the 2020 election, according to court documents recently obtained by Just the News.

However, the current county registrar said in a statement last year that White's alleged conduct "did not impact the outcome of any election contest."

According to county election results, President Joe Biden received 54% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election there while former President Donald Trump received 44%. An election official at the time allegedly "altered election results" in the state's reporting system that eventually led to three grand jury indictments last year, according to Just the News.

In September of 2022, White was indicted on two felony counts alleging corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement, and one misdemeanor indictment of willful neglect of duty by an election officer, the outlet reported.

At the time, the indictments were announced by VA Attorney General Jason Miyares, but he declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.

The indictment does not detail the alleged misconduct but says it occurred in the months before and after the November 2020 election.

Eric Olsen, the current director of elections/general registrar, reported "discrepancies" to the Commissioner of Elections and State Board of Elections earlier in 2022, which led to the investigation by Miyares.

White was the county's registrar from 2015 to 2021. She resigned abruptly with no public explanation. Before that, she served in a similar role in nearby Culpeper County.

Just the News recently obtained court documents from the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk's Office through a court records request about the three charges against White.

The outlet reported in a notice and motion for release of court funds for defense investigation and expert assistance that was filed last March, White's lawyer stated that the Attorney General's office alleges, "White altered election results within the state reporting system, VERIS, and that her alterations resulted in the false reporting of the election results from Prince William County."

The defense motion asked for the November 2020 election records to be unsealed by the court. The court ordered the election records to be unsealed last March for the prosecution and defense teams to view and copy.

Also included in the documents was the defendant's notice and motion for a bill of particulars (or itemization of claims) that said the indictment against White "does not provide enough information for undersigned counsel to identify with particularity the criminal conduct alleged by the Commonwealth in each of the three indictments," Just the News reported.

The motion also claimed that discovery didn't clarify "the nature and circumstances of the offense for which Ms. White has been charged, it has only broadened the potential conduct for which Ms. White may be required to defend herself."

The grand jury indictments indicated the alleged willful neglect of duty and corrupt conduct occurred between Aug. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.

White's jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16.