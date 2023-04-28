Trail Life USA Holds Nationwide Campout to Impart a Christian Worldview in God's 'World of Wonder'

Trail Life USA, the largest Christ-centered, boy-focused scout-type organization in the country, is holding its fourth annual Nationwide Campout this weekend April 28-30.

Troops and families across the country will pitch tents, light fires, roast s'mores, and gather in the great outdoors. Over 100,000 families have participated in the Backyard Campout over the last three years.

Utilizing an approach suited to boys that focuses on building character, fostering relationships, and having good old-fashioned outdoor fun, Trail Life USA encourages boys and their families to leave behind electronic distractions and to enjoy God's Creation.

This year, the organization is excited to go back to the basics with an overview of basic bushcraft skills, including knot-tying, fire-starting, wood carving, outdoor medicine and remedies, and navigation. To prepare participants to learn these valuable skills, Trail Life provides helpful videos to walk fathers and sons through the steps. Those who register for the campout event will be entered into a drawing to win various prizes.

"We at Trail Life are so excited about the opportunities for outdoor adventure provided by the annual Nationwide Campout," Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock said in a press release. "In Trail Life, boys regularly leave daily duties and digital distractions behind. They join with their mentors and fathers in the outdoors where relationships form naturally, time seems to slow, and boys are able to listen, connect, and grow."

"Away from daily concerns, cell phone distraction, social media interaction, and video game pseudo-satisfaction is a real world of wonder — a world of adventure and exploration, where crickets chirp, campfires crackle, stars twinkle, freshly caught fish simmer, and pocketknives whittle," Hancock noted.

"As boys and men gather around the campfire and stories begin to be shared, truth comes to life and boys begin to 'get it.' The Bible is such a practical book, and at Trail Life, we talk about the Six Essential Concepts of a Christian Worldview which are solid, tangible concepts boys can grasp. Boys need a venue like Trail Life where they can rub shoulders with men, where leadership can be tested, where faith can be experienced, and truth can come to life," the Trail Life CEO concluded.

Click here for more information about Trail Life USA's Nationwide Campout.

Trail Life's unique program is spreading rapidly across the nation. Founded in June of 2013, the organization recently celebrated its 1,000th troop, with tens of thousands of boys and their families being positively impacted by its message.

Through tried-and-true methodology, Trail Life offers boy-focused, adventure-driven solutions delivered in the context of a Christian worldview that encourage boys to embrace what makes them unique and build strong relationships with other boys, mentors, and most importantly, Christ, the organization said in a press release.

The organization's K-12 program centers on outdoor experiences that build a young man's skills. A robust awards program motivates young men to grow on a personal level to become role models and leaders among their peers. It is a journey established on timeless values derived from the Bible.

Trail Life USA has received praise from some of today's top Christian voices, including Focus on the Family, Franklin Graham, James Dobson, Mike Huckabee, Alex and Stephen Kendrick, Family Life, Promise Keepers, the American Family Association, and many others.

The organization's troops can be found in all 50 states.

Find out more about the group at TrailLifeUSA.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, or Vimeo.