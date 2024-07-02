Tony Perkins Launches Major Effort to Protect 'Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Israel' Planks in New GOP Platform

With the 2024 election heating up, attention is turning to official party positions and platforms.

On Tuesday, a coalition of groups announced the launch of the Platform Integrity Project, an effort to ensure the Republican Party Platform maintains its conservative ideals.

Family Research Council Action (FRC Action), a group that seeks to influence politicians on behalf of faith and family issues, notes the new effort aims to protect the “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-Israel” elements of the Republican Party platform.

FRC Action Chairman Tony Perkins is an elected member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee and is at the helm of the Platform Integrity Project.

"For the first time ever, we will actually be scoring votes on the party platform. And so when there are key votes that pertain to life, marriage, human sexuality, religious freedom, those core values that you know we talk about making America great again. Well, America can't be great until it's morally good. It has to have that foundation," he told CBN News.

He also explained the scope of the Platform Integrity Project in a statement shared with us.

“This coalition seeks to work with the RNC and the Trump campaign for an open process that will help ensure the preservation of the GOP’s solidly conservative platform that contains longstanding pro-life, pro-family, and pro-Israel planks,” the statement read. “This effort will, for the first time, score individual votes of platform delegates.”

The announcement comes amid concerns moderate Republicans could try to dilute the more conservative planks of the platform.

Perkins said party platforms are incredibly important as they highlight a party’s priorities and principles, with past data suggesting lawmakers tend to stick closely to the ideals in their associated platforms.

He added that FRC Action is teaming up with other groups like WallBuilders, Faith Wins, Family Policy Alliance, and Palmetto Family Council, among others, to launch the Platform Integrity Project and ensure clear and concise ideals are communicated about “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“America is an unprecedented place of moral and cultural confusion and is in dire need of leadership and moral clarity,” Perkins said. “Voters need to see a contrast between the two parties on their policy priorities. Voters want and need a choice.”

He continued, “The message to Platform Committee delegates is clear: preserve life and family values in the Republican Party platform so that social conservatives can continue to find a home in the GOP.”

The Platform Integrity Project comes amid fears the Republican Party and Trump campaign could end up watering down or removing some of the more conservative ideals in the GOP platform.

This is particularly pronounced in the wake of the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion laws to the states. This will be the first party platform that must contend with the new realities surrounding the Supreme Court’s monumental move.

CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody warns the GOP could be playing with fire if it backs down from its pro-life stance.

"If the GOP starts to tinker around with the platform and I mean the Trump campaign specifically, that could give some evangelical voters who are on the fence pause to go with Trump a second time around and that could be a key difference because enthusiasm is everything and the last thing the Trump campaign needs right now is to have everybody not on board and to give the media and the Democrats some sort of controversy if you will, to capitalize on," Brody said.

Perkins’ campaign is imploring people to sign up and encourage delegates and officials who will be meeting July 8-9 to draft the new GOP Party Platform to stand by traditional party values.

“May God give them wisdom and discernment as they meet, evaluate important ideas, and vote on policies,” text on the Platform Integrity Project website reads. “May they have great understanding and clarity as they address the critical and sometimes complex issues facing our nation.”

