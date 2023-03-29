TN Senate Unanimously Votes to Add 'In God We Trust' to State Seal

The Tennessee state Senate unanimously voted on Monday to add "In God We Trust" to the state seal. The measure has now been sent to the House's State Government Committee.

WJHL-TV reports State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively.

The measure has been placed on the committee's calendar for March 29, according to the outlet.

Crowe told WJHL in January while the current seal "reflects the importance of agriculture and commerce" in Tennessee, it could benefit from putting God first.

"Many of my constituents feel as I do that our seal should also reflect the importance of God as a constant reminder that our state's agriculture, commerce, politics, and economic fortunes are tied to its spiritual faith," he explained.

If the bill passes the House, the measure also requires Gov. Bill Lee to submit a design for the new state seal by July 1, 2025.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.*