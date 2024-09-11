Tim Tebow Pushes to Rescue 50,000 Kids Known to Be Victims of Sex Trafficking

Former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow is on a mission to stop the abuse and exploitation of children online.

He joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday to rally bipartisan support for the "Renewed Hope Act of 2024."

"This bill will help build a stronger rescue team of analysts, investigators and law enforcement," Tebow posted on X. "Will you stand with us and raise your voice to urge your congressional representatives to support and co-sponsor this bill to protect children who are being sexually abused and exploited?"

The bill would help find and protect the more than 50,000 unidentified children seen in sexually abusive images online.

"We are willing to come together to put down our differences and to say that for every single one of those boys and girls, they're worth it. To do whatever it takes, however it takes, whatever we gotta do so that they can be protected, so that they can be loved, so that maybe they can experience the faith, hope and love they so desperately, desperately deserve, and desperately need. Because right now, while we're talking, they're crying," Tebow said.

The Tim Tebow Foundation is also working in more than a dozen countries to stop human trafficking and child sex abuse.

As CBN News has reported, Tebow's foundation has been working for more than a decade to combat human trafficking and has helped to rescue at least 2,000 victims and bring more than 500 traffickers to justice.

"To sum it up, we strive to fight for people who can't fight for themselves," he told lawmakers earlier this year.

