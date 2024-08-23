Tim Tebow Partners with Cincinnati Company Giving Ex-Prisoners a Second Chance

It may surprise you that one in six Americans has a felony record. That reality often poses a huge obstacle when it comes to getting a job.

Since 2009, Nehemiah Manufacturing has brought jobs back to Cincinnati's inner city by licensing and marketing Proctor & Gamble products such as Tide, Febreze, and Downy.

CEO Dan Meyer has over 30 years of experience in the industry. He says the mission is more than giving people a job and points to scripture as inspiration for the company's name and mission.

"It was an Old Testament prophet called by God to rebuild Jerusalem one stone, one brick at a time," Meyer told CBN News. "And when we wanted to come in the inner city and start this company close to 15 years ago, it was to help those in most need."

Meyer said at first some of the second-chance hires would work a few days or weeks and then disappear. Then he had an 'a-ha' moment and brought in social workers to help remove barriers for employees he now sees as family.

"We have a transportation program not only in or near term on a bus line, but we worked with nonprofits to get our family members their first car," said Meyer. "We have housing. We have our own Nehemiah properties where we charge a quarter of the market rate and furnish it."

The company's holistic approach, which includes spiritual wellness and continuing education, has led to a thriving workforce.

"As I started moving up in the company, I started to believe in myself," employee Michael Taylor says in a promotional video for the company. "Fast-forward nine years, I'm the director of operations in charge of about a hundred people here at Nehemiah that report to me."

"We have some family members that have spent 20-plus years in prison," said Kristen Schumacher, chief manufacturing officer at Nehemiah Manufacturing.

"They would have never thought about being able to achieve a car, let alone a job," added Schumacher. "Then to be able to have the support that they have here, they never thought that that would even be possible. Our family members feel supported like they haven't ever before. And that translates into loyalty."

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh are lending their support to the business as partners.

"Nehemiah Manufacturing is a special place," Tebow says in a promotional video. "When we had the privilege and opportunity to go for the first time, that's what really caught our eye and our heart. Meeting the people, hearing their stories but then also seeing the way they were treated. When we saw that, we thought this is something that we want to be a part of."

Demi-Leigh added, "Being a part of the story of Nehemiah is so much more than just being an ambassador for another company. It's about a higher purpose and that purpose is people."

It is a purpose that Meyer believes is also good for business.

"I always say this is capitalism done the right way - treating people with love, dignity, and respect will build a better company and a better bottom line," said Meyer.

