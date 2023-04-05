Thousands Expected at Lincoln Memorial Easter Sunrise Service: Watch Livestream from National Mall

Washington, D.C. is gearing up for its 43-year Easter Sunday tradition held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial this Sunday, April 9.

Thousands will gather at the memorial for one of the nation's largest Easter sunrise services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A crowd of more than 7,000 people of all ages, races, and backgrounds is expected to come together in unity to sing, celebrate, and watch as the sun rises over the National Mall.

Hosted by the National Community Church, the interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday. And CBN News will livestream the event right here.

People from all over come to D.C. to attend the service, joining thousands of Washingtonians in celebrating Easter Sunday, rain or shine. Some will arrive in their sweats with their dogs on a leash, others show up in their most lavish Easter Sunday finery. Some come for the Washington, D.C. experience; others come for reverent celebration in an unforgettable location.

This year, bestselling author Mark Batterson, the lead pastor of National Community Church and a Regent University graduate, will be speaking. He will be joined by gospel/worship artist Todd Dulaney who will be leading the worship service.

"My wife, Lora, and I first attended this service about 25 years ago. There's something special about standing on those historic steps: it's larger than life. When thousands of people are gathered there, singing as one, it echoes a little louder, a little longer," Batterson said in a press release.

"At the dawn of Easter morning, from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to declare that Christ is risen!" said Pastor Amos Dodge. He hosted the first service in 1979 which saw about 100 people attend the event.

"I never dreamed that such a simple idea would grow into an internationally recognized gathering of thousands of people celebrating the resurrection of Jesus," he added.

Organizer Heather Zempel noted, "If you think Washington's Cherry Blossom Festival is unforgettable, just wait until you see the sunrise over the National Mall and hear thousands of people singing together."

National Community Church organizers remind those attending the sunrise service to come early. While the 1,700 chairs will fill up fast, there's plenty of room for everyone on the Memorial steps and on the lawn. The morning can start out on the chilly side, so be sure to dress warmly and bring a blanket.

Anyone can take part in the Easter Sunrise at the Lincoln Memorial. If you're unable to attend in person, just go to the CBN News App or the CBN News YouTube Channel at 6:30 am Eastern this Sunday. The service will also be available at eastersunrise.com.

