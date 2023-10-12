'Thousands of Christian Pilgrims' Stuck, Trying to Get Home After Flights Canceled from Israel

As the Israeli military prepares to defend its borders and eliminate Hamas from its terrorist haven, many American tourists are trying to leave the country.

"There are thousands of Christian pilgrims that are touring this land in the midst of a war," said Pastor Zach Terry from First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, FL.

Pastor Terry, his wife Julie, and a group of 54 Americans traveled to the holy land with Signature Tours.

"We feel safe here, it's scary to hear the sirens," Pastor Terry said. "But you know, this is life as usual for the Israelis."

Nothing was usual, however, when Hamas terrorists violently invaded Israel, killing more than 1,300 people, taking women and children hostage, and firing thousands of missiles across the Gaza border.

"God is greater than even this storm," said Julie Terry. "We've all been kind of clinging to that – and that's just really held on in my heart."

The group safely evacuated and finished their tour through Jordan, overlooking Jerusalem in the aftermath of Saturday's attack from Mount Nebo.

"We were in our hotel, the sirens went off and we were shuttled to a bomb shelter," said Rebecca Alonzo, traveling with Iris Global.

She and her husband, Keith took one of the last planes out of the country before major airlines canceled flights in and out of Israel.

"It was a miracle that we were able to get out of there when we did because the airport closed after we left because of the targeting," Alonzo said.

Israel's Ministry of Tourism is transparent on its webpage about the possibility of violence, telling travelers what to do if they hear sirens. After living through the initial attack from Hamas, Pastor McDougal from Tennessee is sharing his effort to get home safely.



"And there are no American Airlines flights right now, in and out," said Pastor McDougal. "So, we are exploring alternative travel plans that would possibly mean crossing a border to another country – catching a flight back home from somewhere else."



Despite the horrific attack on Israel, Passages CEO Scott Phillips still plans to send a group of high school and college students at the end of the year.



"We're planning for around 800 students to be joining us in December," Phillips said.



Thankfully, none of their students are there now. He says Passages, like many Holy Land tours, has no plans to postpone future trips.

"This is what it was built for, to empower and engage young people in the United States to stand with Israel during times like this," Phillips concluded.



Israel saw 2.7 million tourists in 2022, bringing $4 billion back into the economy after the pandemic. However, in just days since the attack, the Shekel has fallen to its weakest level of the year, draining hundreds of millions of dollars from its economy.



And when major airlines return to Israel, the U.S. State Department advises tourists use extreme caution.