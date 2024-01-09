'There…Is Revival': Evangelist Has 'Never Seen Anything Like' Spiritual Reformation Sweeping America

Evangelist Nick Hall has spoken to thousands around the U.S., bringing the Gospel to members of every generation. But his new mission is a more pointed effort.

Hall, founder of Pulse, a global evangelistic organization, is embarking on a multi-year effort to bring biblical truth to every corner of North Dakota. He recently spoke with CBN Digital about some of the powerful moments of spiritual revival he observed throughout 2023.

From the Asbury outpouring to historic mass baptisms, many preachers have felt a spiritual stirring in America, with Hall explaining what he believes is unfolding.

“I think we’re in the middle of … a reformation of sorts,” he said. “I think there’s a shift happening. … A lot of the things that we’ve put our hope in for a long time aren’t working, and I think God is using that to draw many, many people to Himself.”

With so many coming to Jesus, Hall said he believes we’re seeing an “awakening moment” in which a plethora of young people happen to be on the “front lines.”

“There really is revival,” Hall said. “You hear this word thrown around all the time, but, man, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He continued, “I think people are more open. I think people are more hungry for the Gospel than they’ve been in decades.”

Listen to Hall explain:

The evangelist said it’s truly a “tremendously exciting time.”

It ironically comes as much of culture is reeling from the embrace of a Gospel of the self — the notion human beings are the arbiters of their own truth and should simply follow their own whims and emotions.

Despite the negativity resulting from this sweeping cultural ideology, Hall said there’s reason to rejoice.

“Everybody’s complaining about the darkness and how bad it is,” he said. “There’s never been a better time to be in the light business than today.”

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Hall has been on the frontlines of helping increase that light, training young evangelists around the U.S. through Pulse. Most recently, he wrapped up The Reason Tour, an eight-stop journey to spread the Gospel around North Dakota, a place near and dear to his heart.

“Pulse started in North Dakota,” Hall said. “I was born, raised in North Dakota.”

He’s hoping to “blanket every corner of the state” over the next two years, visiting recovery centers, nursing homes, juvenile centers — any gathering place open to hearing the truth. Already, The Reason Tour has yielded life change and transformation for many.

“Hundreds of people every night respond to the Gospel,” he said. “We really believe this is something that can spread all over America.”

As for Hall’s measure of success, he said he’s hoping to help foster “unity and prayer” across North Dakota, with more people turning to prayer. He’s also hoping to see a profound impact on the cultural narrative.

“We get so swept up in the latest cultural narrative,” he said. “As a follower of Christ, we have to be reminded where our hope is.”

Find out more about Hall and Pulse here.

