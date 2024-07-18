Therapists Sue State for New 'Gag' on Compassionate Counselors Who Help Gender-Confused Kids

Catholic therapists in Michigan have teamed up with Becket Law to file a lawsuit against the state, fighting for the right to help to people seeking freedom from gender confusion.

They're aiming to overturn a Michigan law that bans counselors from helping children talk through the underlying causes of their gender dysphoria. Becket says the law instead requires counselors to assist children with a "gender transition."



In 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4616 into law. It "amended the Mental Health Code to prohibit a mental health professional from engaging in conversion therapy with a minor. Mental health professionals that do so would be subject to disciplinary action and licensing sanctions."



This legislation, built upon a measure that was launched in 2021 as an executive directive, bans the use of state and federal funds for the pejoratively mislabeled "conversion therapy" services in the state of Michigan.



In their case, representatives from Becket Law argue that HB 4616, "prohibits counselors from offering minors what the state calls 'conversion therapy,' {which} includes helping an individual align her behavior or gender expression with her biological sex." They also document that the bill states, "counseling that provides assistance to an individual undergoing a gender transition is permitted," while counseling that helps an individual accept her biological sex is not.

NEW: Catholic therapists sued Michigan today, asking a federal court to protect their ability to provide compassionate, professional counseling to children experiencing distress over their biological sex. https://t.co/F0lPCJvwQy — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) July 12, 2024

According to Reuters, "at least 121,882 children ages 6 to 17 were diagnosed with gender dysphoria from 2017 through 2021," a 300% increase over the five-year period. Scholars point out that the sudden spike in gender confusion among kids points to a separate emotional contagion issue rather than a true misalignment of gender.

"The recent spike in cases warrants an investigation as it may indicate a social contagion, akin to how youth suicide can sometimes proliferate," said Wesley J. Smith, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on Human Exceptionalism.

A number of countries have recently backed away from gender transitions for kids saying there's little evidence of success. Instead, gender transition can actually increase suicidal thoughts and mental distress, and studies show serious permanent side effects occurring, including "loss of bone density, increased risk of cancer, sexual dysfunction, and permanent sterilization."



One therapist in the Michigan case, Emily McJones of Little Flower Counseling, argues that the confusion and distress can be alleviated by means of therapy. In her previous work with youth who desired to transition genders, she was able to "address the underlying causes of their discomfort, alleviate their distress, and, if possible, allow them to accept their bodies without resorting to irreversible life-altering medical intervention."

"I opened Little Flower to offer those who come through my doors compassionate therapy that helps them live whole, integrated lives," said McJones. "But now Michigan officials are threatening to strip my license because I provide therapy rooted in my faith and the best available scientific evidence."

Meanwhile, Becket is arguing that "the state's law blocks them from counseling" based on actual science "and violates the constitutional protections for freedom of speech, free exercise of religion, and parental rights."

"Michigan's attempt to gag compassionate, professional counselors is contrary to the Constitution, sound evidence, and common sense," said Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket.

