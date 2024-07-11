'Thank God': Luna the Life-Saving Dog Rescues Family from Deadly Gas Leak

PHOTO: Luna the Life-Saving Dog Rescues Family (Credit: WRTV/ABC News)

An emotional support dog recently went above and beyond her regular call of duty, rescuing her entire family from deadly danger.

Samantha Griffin of Marion, Indiana adopted Luna six months ago to help her cope with PTSD. Luna would go on to do much more than that.

The two-year-old Husky stopped Samantha from going to sleep last month when she felt a migraine coming on.

Samantha felt something was wrong and took her family outside before the carbon monoxide detector went off.

"If she hadn't gotten me outside, I would have fallen asleep in here, like completely fallen asleep, and probably wouldn't have woke up," Samantha told WRTV.

"I grabbed all the kids that were in the house and called maintenance, the fire department and (they) found very very high levels of carbon monoxide," Samantha said.

The source of that dangerous carbon monoxide leak, a damaged water heater, has since been fixed, and the family is grateful to God for using Luna to save them from a very dangerous situation.

"I thank God that it's worked out this way and that she's here and she saved our lives," Samantha said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***