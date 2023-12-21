Texas Gov Faces Pushback Over New Immigration Law as Migrant Numbers Continue to Rise

Officials continue to struggle with an overwhelming surge at the U.S. southern border. In response, the border patrol is shutting down crossings, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) is taking matters into his own hands.

Abbott faces growing pushback for his new law allowing police to arrest people they suspect are crossing illegally.

On Monday alone, the Border Patrol encountered more than 12,000 people crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Hundreds were seen huddling in Eagle Pass, Texas. Some were wrapped in blankets as they awaited processing.

"We're going the absolute wrong direction," Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said.

Meanwhile, Abbott is going on the offensive. He sent more than 100 migrants to Chicago by plane after the city council targeted his busing mission.

The governor signed a new law, empowering local and state police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing into the state illegally as well as letting judges send some back to Mexico.

The Biden administration doesn't like it.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "This is not who we are as a country. This is not who we should be as a country."

Rev. Samuel Rodríguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference said the White House could and should stop the flow of migrants from Mexico immediately.

"President Biden before a teleprompter and a camera announcing to the world, 'Do not come to America illegally. You will not be accepted.' That line right there would stop the flow at the southern border," he told CBN News.

El Paso County and the ACLU are suing Texas, claiming the federal government has exclusive power over immigration. They also claim the new law will overburden jails and deny migrants the chance to request asylum.

"We need to surge immigration judges to the border. This is America. People need to get their cases heard in days, not years. And if they do not qualify for asylum, they need to be deported," Gonzales said.

Meanwhile, federal officials temporarily closed several border entry points, including some railway crossings. One freight company said that's costing as much as $200 million a day.

