Tennessee Governor to Hold Special Session after Deadly Covenant School Shooting

Tennessee lawmakers will gather at their state capitol on Aug. 21 to focus on solutions for keeping their communities safe. While some are applauding Republican Gov. Bill Lee's commitment to address gun reform, some from his own party oppose the decision.

The session is in response to the March shooting at Covenant school shooting where a former student killed six people, three nine-year-olds and three adults, two of whom were friends of the governor's wife.

One Republican lawmaker calls the special session a "publicity stunt," and urges the governor to cancel it.

In an open letter, state Rep. Bryan Richey wrote to Lee, "The general assembly can further consider and discuss legitimate measures to improve public safety when the legislature convenes in January 2024."

Democrat state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who met with the parents who protested at the state capitol following the shooting, says now is time to act and praises the governor's move.

"Sounds like he wants to try and prevent kids from dying in their classroom and folks from dying in a restaurant and is willing to come to the table," Johnson said in an interview with CBN News.

Johnson said Tennesseans from both sides of the political aisle are seeking a way forward.

"There are smart things we can do but I think the biggest thing right now are red flag laws," she said.

State Rep. Jason Zachary and other Republicans see that as something of a non-starter.

"You look at the makeup of the legislature in Tennessee and just take the House for example. There are 99 members in the House, 75 are Republicans who are super majority and the vast majority of our caucus are not in support of red flags or not in support of order of protection," Zachary told CBN News.

Local faith leaders are also hoping for change.

Brent Leatherwood, a member of Southern Baptist Convention leadership and father of three children who survived the tragedy, wrote to lawmakers insisting they act.

"Of the Covenant school shooting in my own home I know that I cannot be quiet, and I cannot stand idly by," Leatherwood said in a speech during the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. "Life is precious."

More than a dozen pastors have signed Leatherwood's letter, including Pastor Nathan Parker of Nashville's Woodmont Baptist Church which served as the reunification center after the shooting.

"We say we believe in life and work to preserve life but yet when the number one killer of children is firearms and we don't take action to preserve life, it's seen as inconsistent and it is inconsistent," Parker said. "It's hypocritical."

Dr. Steven Freeman of Grace Baptist Church in Springfield, TN is also pushing for change.

"These are children, and many innocent people are losing their lives. this is not about gun control," Freeman told CBN News. "This is about protecting people's lives."

Meanwhile, as the eyes of the nation look on, Zachary is calling on believers to pray as the gun debate plays out in the state.

"It's gonna be a hot August day. Tensions can rise," explained Zachary. "We need to pray that cooler heads prevail and there is a sense of peace that the Holy Spirit literally descends and brings peace."