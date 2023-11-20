Target Pushes LGBT Agenda at Christmas, Sells Gay-Pride Santa & Nutcracker Figures

This holiday season Target stores are not only rolling out Christmas trees, tinsel, and other decor, the mega-store is also featuring LGBTQ-themed holiday products including Santa figurines waving pride flags and nutcrackers wearing rainbow hats.

The retail store's latest promotion of the LGBTQ agenda comes just six months after the company lost nearly $15 billion in stock value due to a boycott over its prominent Pride displays and transgender swimwear in June.

"Target outdid itself this year for Christmas," @endwokeness wrote on X.

Target outdid itself this year for Christmas pic.twitter.com/F0YpLmOrkt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2023

One person commented, "Wow just wow. You would think they would have learned from the last time. When will companies finally start to realize it? Go woke, go broke!"

But the retail giant does not appear to have learned that lesson.

"Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda said in June.

The retail juggernaut recently hired Erik Thompson, an LGBTQ activist, to oversee "LGBTQIA+ multicultural merchandising strategy and pride businesses."

As CBN Digital reported, this summer's boycott was inspired in part by Target's partnership with Abprallen, a brand run by a transgender man named Erik Carnell who speaks favorably about Satanism.

The designs featured in Target stores were sweatshirts, tote bags, and other messages imploring people to "cure transphobia, not trans people," among other LGBTQ-affirming proclamations like "Satan respects pronouns."

"This has been so hard to keep quiet but I can now proudly announce that you can buy Abprallen in US Targets!" a May 9 Instagram post from Abprallen reads. "When they approached me to design a range for Pride, I realized that I had an opportunity to create something huge, I was given a chance to make work that would be seen by countless people and I wanted to ensure that any young people who saw Abprallen in Target would know that who they are is beautiful, purposeful, and worth expressing."

The next month, the store featured an Adidas ad showcasing a biological man in a women's swimsuit, Target items featuring slogans like "Live Laugh Lesbian" and "Cheers Queers", and pride clothing for babies and children.

"Gay pride used to be one day a year and then it became a month and now basically it's all year round," ex-gay Hollywood set and fashion designer turned-Christian Becket Cook told CBN News.

"There's a very strong anti-Christian sentiment in the culture," he said. "So, one way to kind of get at Christians is to subvert God's original design for male and female. It's almost like this revenge, 'Let's transgress as much as we can because we hate Christians so much. We hate God.' It's not so much as 'we hate Christians,' 'We hate God so much that we're going to be as transgressive and subversive as we possibly can.' The trans movement among kids is the most extreme version of that," Cook added.

In August, Target sold a book by New York Times bestselling children's author Eric Geron called Bye Bye, Binary which is about a newborn baby who "refuses to conform to the gender binary and instead chooses toys, colors, and clothes that make them happy," Newsweek reports.

And now shelves are lined with holiday paraphernalia that pushes transgender and gay-pride themes including a Santa figurine wearing overalls with rainbow suspenders and a white shirt that says "Love is Love," rainbow-colored ornaments that read "Love is Love," and gift wrap paper "infused with LGBTQIA+ pride."

Christian Minister Nichol Collins lived as a lesbian for 20 years. She told CBN News Christians can still make a difference in a culture that has rejected God's design.

"We shouldn't be shocked, alarmed, or intimidated by this movement," she shared. "We can't become desensitized and begin to normalize this lifestyle. We've gotta stick to our convictions. We've gotta be bold in this hour and arise as intercessors to pray against this movement because the weapons of our warfare they're 'not carnal but mighty through God to pulling down strongholds.' So, we can't allow the world to dictate to the church what sin is," she said.



