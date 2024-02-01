'Take Our Border Back Convoy': Trucker Group Converging on Eagle Pass, Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - The government of Texas is in a standoff with the Biden administration over its border policies, and now, some Americans are heading south to show their support for the Lone Star State.

A convoy of truckers is demanding a change in U.S. policy. They argue the federal government is making it harder for Texas to protect its border while making it easier on migrants headed for the U.S.

In addition, the United Nations and NGOs are aiding migrants heading to the U.S. border, and that's also causing concern with some U.S. lawmakers who argue U.S. taxpayers should not be helping to fund their journeys.

Scrutiny of the UN is mounting as it reportedly hands out cash to migrants during their treks north across Central America to the U.S. border. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the aid adds up to billions of dollars.

Todd Bensman, senior fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), told CBN News, "The United Nations for 2024 plans to spend $1.6 billion, much of it U.S. tax-funded, on migration trails to assist about 3 million people. These funds, in cash, debit cards, envelopes, and vouchers, are for migrants, many heading to cross the U.S. border illegally. They'll also receive food, shelter, and other essentials."

CIS recently reported that the UN and the U.S. government have been funding more than 30 faith-based nonprofits that aid migrants on their journey to the U.S. southern border.

The historic, high number of border crossers has led to the formation of the 'Take Our Border Back Convoy,' a movement calling for more effective border control.

Here in Dripping Springs, people from across the country are converging to express their displeasure at the Biden administration's attacks against Texas Governor Abbott's attempts to secure a portion of the Texas border. The members of this 'Take Our Border Back Convoy' say they aren't coming to cause trouble and won't be attacking Border Patrol or blockading the border. Many of them say they are coming to pray.

Lt. Col. (Ret) Pete "Doc" Chambers told CBN News, "This all started with a North Texas pastor's idea for a border tent revival. The convoy's aim is to highlight the border's open policies, pointing out failures in upholding the Constitution and addressing issues like human trafficking and drug smuggling."

Chambers said, "We just don't live in a spirit of fear in Texas, number one. And there is an American character that exists in this country that we fought for to continue to uphold the U.S. Constitution. So do you know why the people …all the way down to the sheriffs agree with me? Because they took the same oath."

Meanwhile, CBN News reached out to the faith-based NGO World Relief regarding the CIS report. A spokesperson said World Relief is not currently receiving governmental or UN funds to care for migrants or refugees in Latin America adding, "We are grateful for the peer, faith-based organizations, and their local church partners, who are responding with neighborly love to incredible numbers of people who have been forcibly displaced within the Western Hemisphere."

The spokesperson also stated "arguing that these funds are being used to facilitate illegal immigration is simply not true. Government entities – under both Democrat and Republican administrations – have partnered with faith-based organizations for decades to provide humanitarian care to vulnerable people groups."

