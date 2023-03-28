Suspect Arrested in Vandalism of Pro-Life Center, but What About Last Year's Firebombing?

The Amherst, New York Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the vandalism of a pro-life pregnancy center's sign in Buffalo, New York.

As CBN News reported, a vandal spray-painted "LIARS" in red, capital letters on a sign outside the CompassCare clinic on March 16, according to surveillance footage the group posted to YouTube.

Amherst police said 39-year-old Hannah Kamke was arrested Saturday on one count of Criminal Mischief in 3rd Degree, an E Felony.

Kamke's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Amherst Police Department with the assistance of the FBI, the department said.

This is the second attack in less than a year against the pregnancy center which describes itself as a provider of "ethical medical care and comprehensive community support to women considering abortion." In an email to The Buffalo News, CompassCare blamed "pro-abortion Maoist Antifa" for the vandalism.

In June of last year, the clinic was attacked by two individuals seen in surveillance video smashing windows and setting fires at two locations in the building.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the arson incident to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office, or submit a tip online here.

As CBN News reported in January, CompassCare launched its own private investigation to find the group of arsonists who firebombed their facility, citing inaction by authorities.

In a blog post on the organization's website, the Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, congratulated the Amherst Police Department on arresting a suspect in the case of the FACE Act-violating vandalism.

"This arrest represents an indictment on the FBI and the hundreds of other local law enforcement agencies that have allowed the FBI to usurp their investigative duty," Harden said. "The FBI has less evidence for the March 16 vandalism than they do for the June 7 firebombing, yet they somehow were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest within days. We've been saying all along that the FBI possesses this kind of forensic power but has chosen not to employ it on behalf of pro-life people..."

The blog noted, "CompassCare's private investigators believe the recent vandalism is connected to the pro-abortion Maoist Antifa firebombing. The alleged perpetrator spray-painted the word 'LIARS' on CompassCare's sign, consistent with the anti-capitalist rhetoric, viewing pro-life pregnancy centers as misleading to women in order to force them to have their babies, making them a permanent socio-economic underclass."

"Both the vandalism and firebombing fit the definition of a violation of the FACE Act. But the FBI still refuses to call pro-abortion Antifa attacks on CompassCare and other pro-life organizations domestic terror," the blog said.

Both the local police department and the FBI deny Harden's characterizations.

Harden said he is prayerfully considering pressing civil charges on FACE Act violations against Kamke, according to the blog.