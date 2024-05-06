STUNNING VIDEO: PA Pastor Thanks God He Is Alive After Man Tries to Shoot Him but Gun Jams

A Pennsylvania pastor says he's grateful to God for his life after a man attempted to shoot him during his Sunday sermon, but the gun jammed.

Pastor Glen Germany was preaching at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock on Sunday when a man calmly walked up, pointed a gun at him, and tried to pull the trigger.

Stunning video from church service today.



This happened in Braddock, Pennsylvania.



Pastor survives after handgun jams and doesn't fire.pic.twitter.com/AAHQiDtFfU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 6, 2024

A stunning video of the incident was captured on the church's livestream. It shows the moment the pastor found himself staring down the barrel of the gun.

"I was like, this is not happening," Pastor Germany told CBS News.

The man pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed and a quick-acting church deacon tackled the shooter from behind.

"I'm thankful to God that I'm still here because he definitely pulled the trigger," Pastor Germany told ABC News affiliate WTAE.

"He's a hero," the pastor said of the deacon who saved him.

The gunman has been identified as 26-year-old Bernard Polite. He now faces attempted murder charges.

So far, there's no known motive for the attack.

Pastor Germany told WTAE that the gunman smiled at him before he attempted to shoot him.

"I started to begin to preach, and all of a sudden, from my left-hand side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, and he set up in the front corner of the church and smiled at me," Germany said.

"All of a sudden, I just saw a gun pointing right at me. And at that point, all I could try to do is run for cover," he said.

Germany says he has forgiven Polite but is still processing what has happened.

"This guy was just dealing with spirits he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody," Germany said, adding Polite said there were voices in his mind.

The pastor says he never saw the gunman before yesterday.

Local authorities are saying they are investigating another shooting in connection with the church incident after they found a body in Polite's home.

