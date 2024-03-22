Stuck in Haiti: Christian Ministry Needs Help to Get Orphans to Adoptive Families in US

WASHINGTON – As Haiti reels from gang warfare, one Christian ministry is working to get more than 100 Haitian orphans to the United States, but with the U.S. embassy now closed, it's proving to be an uphill battle.

Love Him Love Them was founded by Linda and David Gunter and started as a local ministry in the Atlanta area. Today it also serves the people of Haiti.

"We have six different locations," Linda told CBN News of the operation in Haiti. "We have schools, orphanages, churches. We opened up a hospital in the middle of a global pandemic and it's unbelievable. We're responsible for over 5,000 children."

She says they have dozens of children ready to come to the U.S.

"We have 101 children who have already been matched," she explained. "They have adopted families here in the United States. The families here in the U.S. already know the kids. The kids already know the families and yet because of what's happened in the last two weeks, we can't get them out."

The problem is paperwork.

"We have played by the rules," she said. "And yet we can't get that final piece of paper to get out. Why can't we get it? They closed the embassy. So we can't get into the embassy to get that final stamp."

She's asking anyone who's willing to sign the petition on their website.

She's also encouraging people to write to the U.S. State Department, Port-au-Prince Adoption Services, and lawmakers in Washington.

The goal is to get the government's attention and persuade it to take action on behalf of these children.

"We just need to make some noise."

CONTACT INFORMATION:

U.S. State Department email: Adoption@state.gov

Port-au-Prince Adoption Services email: PAPadoptions@state.gov



