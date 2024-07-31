'Spirit of Forgiveness': Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. Reach Legal Settlement

Close to four years after he stepped down as president of Liberty University in Central Virginia, Jerry Falwell, Jr., and the college’s board of trustees reached a settlement on all pending legal matters.

In a statement, Liberty executives and Falwell said they “sincerely regret” the lengthy and difficult legal process that has followed the former president’s tumultuous exit from the university in August 2020, which came amid fallout over reports of a years-long sexual tryst that involved Falwell, his wife, Becki, and a Miami-based pool assistant named Giancarlo Granda.

“The university appreciates and acknowledges the many contributions of Jerry Falwell, Jr., during more than three decades of service to the university in various capacities, including his 13 years as president and agree that he was instrumental in building Liberty into the world-class Christian institution it is today,” Liberty said in a press release, according to WSET-TV.

Both parties said they “have reached a global resolution agreement settling all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters,” adding, “This agreement is grounded in a firm commitment to protecting and preserving Liberty’s original mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world.”

Roughly one year ago, Falwell announced that Liberty was facing a lawsuit carried out by the Dr. Jerry Falwell Family Trust, which alleged the university was exploiting the name and image of its later founder, Jerry Fawell, Sr. The younger Falwell at the same time was suing the university, claiming he was owed millions of dollars in retirement and severance payments from the Christian institution.

As of this month, both Falwell and members of the school’s board of trustees have reached a mutual understanding regarding the amount of money Falwell will receive from the college.

Falwell, for his part, also acknowledges his own errors and lapses in judgment that occurred during his years as president of Liberty. The school’s officials acknowledged their mistakes as well.

“The trustees and Falwell are committed to move forward in a spirit of forgiveness and with the hope of reconciliation in a Christ-honoring manner,” added the statement from Liberty.

