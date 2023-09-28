sloppyfettermanap.jpg

Senate Unanimously Votes for Dress Code in Protest of Fetterman's Shorts and Hoodies

CBN News
09-28-2023

Share This article

PHOTO: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) 

The Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution approving a formal dress code that requires senators to wear business attire on the Senate floor.

The move was a backlash against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who had relaxed the informal dress code because Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman had been wearing shorts and hoodies or casual short-sleeved shirts.

The resolution requires that ”business attire be worn on the floor of the Senate, which for men shall include a coat, tie, and slacks or other long pants.” 

"God bless COMMON SENSE," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted on X, formerly Twitter. 

The bipartisan resolution was sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah). It did not specify what women should wear. 

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts and sweatshirts around the Senate, voting from doorways to avoid walking on the chamber floor where he could get in trouble for his casual attire.

After the vote, Schumer thanked Fetterman for ”working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable.”

Fetterman has mocked critics, telling reporters that senators should be focusing on more important things. He also said that he may not always abide by the dress code change.

Shortly after the guidance was released, a shorts-wearing Fetterman voted from the doorway, telling reporters that it was “nice to have the option” but he didn’t plan on overusing it. 
 
 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More