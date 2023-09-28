Senate Unanimously Votes for Dress Code in Protest of Fetterman's Shorts and Hoodies

PHOTO: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution approving a formal dress code that requires senators to wear business attire on the Senate floor.

The move was a backlash against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who had relaxed the informal dress code because Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman had been wearing shorts and hoodies or casual short-sleeved shirts.

The resolution requires that ”business attire be worn on the floor of the Senate, which for men shall include a coat, tie, and slacks or other long pants.”

"God bless COMMON SENSE," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The bipartisan resolution was sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah). It did not specify what women should wear.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts and sweatshirts around the Senate, voting from doorways to avoid walking on the chamber floor where he could get in trouble for his casual attire.

After the vote, Schumer thanked Fetterman for ”working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable.”

Fetterman has mocked critics, telling reporters that senators should be focusing on more important things. He also said that he may not always abide by the dress code change.

Shortly after the guidance was released, a shorts-wearing Fetterman voted from the doorway, telling reporters that it was “nice to have the option” but he didn’t plan on overusing it.



