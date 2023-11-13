Sen. Tim Scott Announces End to 2024 Presidential Campaign, Says Voters 'Have Been Really Clear'

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Scott announced he was suspending his 2024 campaign in an appearance on Fox News Sunday night.

"I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me, 'Not now, Tim,'" Scott said on "Sunday Night in America" with Trey Gowdy.

The announcement reportedly took some of his staff by surprise. Two people close to the campaign said they were not given advance notice.

Despite strong donor participation, Scott failed to move up in the polls.

"I love America more today than I did on May 22. But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," he said.

The South Carolina senator emphasized on Sunday night's program that he will not be endorsing another candidate in the Republican presidential race.

"The voters are really smart," Scott said. "The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse."

He added that he has no plans to serve as the presidential nominee's running mate.

"Being vice president has never been on my to-do list," he said.

As CBN News reported, Scott entered into the race as an act of faith.

"I really felt like the Lord was saying remove 'you' from the equation and let's just see what happens," Scott told CBN News. "I'm very confident that he's not finished with this nation yet and my hope is that we usher in a new wave of optimism and hope as we turn back towards faith, not just faith in the Lord Almighty, but faith in each other and faith in the future."

Scott is the second major candidate to leave the race since the end of October. Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his campaign two weeks ago, announcing at a Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas that "This is not my time."

Many of Scott's former 2024 rivals issued statements Sunday night wishing him well.

Pence called Scott "a man of faith and integrity who brought his optimistic vision and inspiring personal story to people all across this country."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commended him as a "strong conservative with bold ideas about how to get our country back on track" on social media.

Nikki Haley, Trump's first United Nations ambassador, the former South Carolina governor, and the only South Carolinian in the race said on X that Scott was a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many," adding that the GOP primary "was made better by his participation in it."