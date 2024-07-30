Secret Service Failures Exposed: 'Ashamed' Acting Director Visits Roof Where Trump Shooter Fired

WASHINGTON – Recent revelations surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump have exposed critical failures within the Secret Service. During a high-profile hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe testified about significant oversights in the agency's security measures.

In his testimony before two Senate committees, Rowe conceded that the Secret Service's failure to secure the roof from which the gunman fired was a grave error.

"I went to the roof of the AGR building where the assailant fired shots and I laid in a prone position to evaluate his line of sight. What I saw made me ashamed," Rowe stated. His remarks represent the agency's most direct admission of fault since the attack on July 13th.



PHOTO: U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Paul Abbate, right, testify to questions during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Senate Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

The revelation comes on the heels of new information from the FBI. It was disclosed that the gunman, identified as Thomas Crooks, had actively searched for details on previous mass casualty events as well as current and former U.S. Presidents, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Secret Service's intelligence and security protocols.

During the hearing, Rowe emphasized that the failure lay not with local law enforcement but with the Secret Service.

"As a career law enforcement officer and a 25-year veteran of the Secret Service, I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured," he said.

This admission follows Rowe's appointment to lead the agency after Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned under pressure for failing to address communication failures during a previous House hearing.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) criticized the Secret Service's handling of the situation, labeling it a "dysfunctional organization" and pointing to serious lapses in security management.

Adding to the scrutiny, members of the Beaver County SWAT team, who played a critical role during the incident, expressed frustration over the lack of communication and coordination with the Secret Service.

Greg Nichol, a member of the SWAT team, noted that the shooter's behavior seemed suspicious and out of place but questioned whether this information reached Trump's security detail.

Jason Woods, also from the Beaver County SWAT, highlighted that there was no face-to-face briefing with Secret Service snipers before the rally.

In response to these revelations, former President Trump defended the Secret Service agents but criticized the lack of security on the roof and poor communication with local police. Trump has agreed to be interviewed by FBI agents regarding the incident, with the interview expected to take place on Thursday.

