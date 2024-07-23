Secret Service Director Resigns After Stunning Revelations About Trump Assassination Attempt

UPDATE...

WASHINGTON - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday morning after a bruising Congressional hearing on Monday about the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Cheatle faced scrutiny, congressional hearings, and bipartisan calls for her resignation for the past ten days. She finally announced her departure, citing a desire not to let calls for her resignation distract from the agency's work and mission.

In an email to staff, Cheatle wrote, "I take full responsibility for the security lapse. In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

Mounting criticism of her answers to Congress and unwillingness to share information led lawmakers from both parties to insist she step down. House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed her decision to resign, stating, "Her resignation is overdue. She should have done this at least a week ago. I'm happy to see she has heeded the call of both Republicans and Democrats."

President Biden issued a statement saying, "Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family." He said the investigation into the assassination attempt against Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump is ongoing.

Trump issued his own statement saying, "The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!"

Three investigations are currently underway into the Secret Service following last Saturday's assassination attempt. On Monday, Cheatle testified on Capitol Hill amid mounting calls for her resignation.

In a packed hearing room, she faced bipartisan criticism over how her agency handled security before a 20-year-old man shot Trump from a nearby rooftop. Lawmakers repeatedly questioned who was responsible for the agency and whether Cheatle should retain her position.

"Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death," Cheatle stated in her first public appearance since the failure to protect Donald Trump. She promised to move "heaven and earth" to ensure that an incident like the one on July 13th never happens again. "I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission."

Despite her reassurances, Cheatle was facing multiple calls for her resignation from Republicans and at least one Democrat. "We almost lost a presidential candidate that day," said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA).

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) praised the efforts of Secret Service agents during the incident but questioned Cheatle's leadership. "While we give thanks to the Secret Service agents who did their jobs under immense pressure, this tragedy was preventable," Comer said.

Stunning Revelations About the Warning Signs

Cheatle insists that agents would not have allowed Trump to take the stage if they had known of a legitimate threat. However, critics point to media reports and video footage showing that the Secret Service, law enforcement, and even rallygoers knew of the threat at least 20 minutes before shots were fired.

"The rally wasn't paused at that point either, correct?" questioned Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

"No," Cheatle said.

Lawmakers also questioned why the Secret Service did not place personnel on the roof of the building from which the gunman fired. "You could have put Barney Fife on the roof and kept somebody from getting up there," remarked Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL).

Cheatle was also asked about the delay in removing Trump from the stage after he was hit by a bullet. Matthew Crooks was able to fire eight shots at Trump before a Secret Service sniper killed him.

Trump's Request for More Security Was Denied

In a heated exchange with House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Cheatle insisted that past requests for additional security by Trump's campaign were denied. "Your spokesman acknowledged the Secret Service had turned down some requests. I'm asking how many," Jordan pressed.

"A denial of request is not equal to vulnerability," Cheatle responded.

Shooter Was Able to Operate a Drone at Site of Shooting

There are also reports that the gunman flew a drone over the rally site a few hours before Trump took the stage, which would have allowed him to get an overhead view that likely helped him plan his attack.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Oversight Committee, Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) had said they would send an official letter calling for Kimberly Cheatle's resignation.

During Monday's hearing, Raskin had asked a simple question: "Why was he (Trump) allowed to take the stage with a suspicious person identified in the crowd?"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***