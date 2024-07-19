Secret Service Breakdown: Where's the Accountability for Trump Assassination Attempt?

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is under fire for her agency's handling of the Trump rally in Pennsylvania that ended abruptly after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Cheatle acknowledged "mistakes and gaps" to lawmakers in a recent briefing, but so far has provided no answers into where the breakdown occurred.

As lawmakers call for Cheatle's resignation, the FBI is providing a clearer picture of the events leading up to the shooting.

According to lawmakers briefed by federal investigators, a report identifying Thomas Matthew Crooks as a person of interest came 62 minutes before he fired the first shot. Secret Service first spotted Crooks 20 minutes before the shooting started.

"It was a fail, and we need to start there, because no matter what else is explained, the president of the United States was shot on a Secret Service site," former Secret Service agent Tim Miller told CBN News.

Miller believes the breakdown began with the advance team.

"That's the most important piece, because you're preparing the site, foot by foot, building by building, for the arrival of the protectee and what we call their detail," he explained.

Local law enforcement, meanwhile, are defending their actions, saying they warned the Secret Service they would not be able to provide enough police personnel to cover all buildings outside the secure perimeter.

"The deputies under my control did their job and went above and beyond," said Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe.

"Let me be clear, the U.S. Secret Service owns 100 percent responsibility for what occurred last Saturday. We have law enforcement partners all over really the world that we team with, but it is the Secret Service's responsibility to make sure that site is safe and that didn't happen," Miller echoed.

The Secret Service, Congress, and even DHS have all ordered independent reviews. Miller adds it's never been more important for law enforcement to look ahead for the next threat.

"If candidates can't come together with their supporters, present their ideas, get everybody excited to go to the booth and vote for them – if they can't do that, because they're, they're being murdered – welcome to Mexico. And that's what's at risk here. Our very system of government is under attack," he said.

Director Cheatle has agreed to appear Monday on Capitol Hill but has already said she has no intention of stepping down.

Miller says the time for excuses is over, and hopes she'll move toward humility, accountability, and answers that will give the American people confidence going forward in this election season.

