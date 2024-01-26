The Satanic Temple Planning More After School Clubs in Response to Good News Clubs

The Satanic Temple (TST) is upsetting parents again as it plans to open two new after-school clubs this year, targeting schools where the Good News Clubs are already established.

In Memphis, Tennessee, controversy arose following the announcement by TST of its intention to start an after-school club for children aged from kindergarten through the 5th grade at a local school.

June Everett, a minister at the Satanic Ministry and campaign director for the After School Satan Club, emphasized that the club's activities are benign.

"We're not sacrificing children or killing baby goats," Everett said in a video posted on the social media platform X.

The club intends to teach children about nature and science, portraying Satan as a symbol of kindness and sharing.

"I remind the media that a good part of our population is vegetarian or vegan and they usually wouldn't hurt a fly," Everett added.

TST did not respond to a CBN News interview request. However, last year, Everett told CBN News that she got involved after a Good News Club sponsor scared her first-grade child.

"He went on to tell me how he was going to burn in hell. Be taken away from everyone that he knew and loved, his mom and dad, Molly, his dog at the time, if we didn't start attending church and accepting Jesus Christ into our hearts," she said.

This move by TST is seen as a direct response to the presence of Good News Clubs, which are Christian-based and operate in numerous schools across the country.

Everett stated, "We only go to school districts where there is a Good News club or other religious club operating."

TST, which currently has 10 after-school clubs in six states, started these initiatives as a counter to the Child Evangelism Fellowship's (CEF) 3,000 Good News Clubs in the U.S. and 80,000 worldwide. The mission of the Good News Clubs is to share the Gospel with students after school.

CEF Executive Vice President Moises Estevez acknowledges how the gospel can be offensive to some learning about their sin for the first time, but believes in its importance.

"We have to be true to the message of Christ," Estevez said.

Both types of clubs are protected under the same 2001 Supreme Court ruling, Good News Club v. Milford Central School, which allows religious clubs access to public school facilities after hours.

Recently, a Kansas school district approved the first high school Satan Club proposed by TST. While the initiative has been met with opposition, including a petition with over 8,000 signatures, the club has fulfilled all requirements for registration and is set to start meeting in the coming weeks.

Estevez suggests that decisions regarding the presence of these clubs should be left to parents and the community. He points out that while the school district could choose to expel all clubs, this is unlikely due to community support and the use of tax money to fund schools.