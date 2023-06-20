Satanic Group Announces Tour Mocking 'Let Us Worship' Movement: 'The Lord Will Always Be Bigger'

"Let Us Worship" is a prayer, worship, and revival movement that has played a role in revitalizing the Church's influence on America's political landscape since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can often find Sean Feucht, the leader of this movement, with guitar in hand inside state capitol buildings and in public squares of major cities sharing the Gospel message.

"We need revival in America," Feucht recently shared on Facebook. "God is still the only hope."

The organization is less than one week away from celebrating its three-year anniversary where it all began in California, and its nationwide impact cannot be denied. Countless souls have been set free from addiction and darkness, embracing salvation through Jesus Christ as a result of Feucht's ministry efforts.

Now a satanic band is looking to mimic Feucht's model promoting a "Let Us Burn" tour.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"Feucht is openly a theocrat who courts the attention of politicians and seeks to proselytize through his performances," said Lucien Greaves, the founder of the Satanic Temple (TST) and leader behind the band, Satanic Planet.

Greaves announced his own tour in a video on Twitter.

He shared, "(Feucht) has his opinions, and we have ours, but one thing the government can not do is preference his viewpoint over ours by giving him exclusive access to perform a concert on the Capitol grounds. That stage is every bit as much ours as it is his, so, in the name of pluralism and religious liberty, there are some state capitols that are likely soon to be hosting Satanic Planet shows."

Feucht responded to the news by sharing, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery." The Satanic Temple's band has even copied Feucht's logo but uses an upside-down cross instead.

"The devil always tries to counterfeit the real," Feucht said. "We are having a real impact across America while living rent-free in the heads of the Satanists."

The TST appears to be trying to play catch-up on some of the gains believers are making.

The group recently launched a subscription-based media platform called The Satanic Temple TV (TSTTV) and announced efforts to open its own school after Oklahoma approved the state's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

"As Christians begin seeing policy wins across the nation, TST is raising challenges at every turn. The organization's 'Let Us Burn' tour is only the latest in a long list of attempts to counter the influence of Christianity. We have to remember, however, that God is in control," wrote Nathan Shaw-Fuller, Communications Coordinator for Intercessors For America.

He added, "As intercessors, let's seek God's will on this issue and pray accordingly. TST may be getting big, but the Lord will always be bigger!"

"[The devil] has no new tricks, Feucht said. "He can't create. He can only imitate and pervert what's already going on."

READ Feucht Recently Spoke to CBN About Salvations That Happened Around SatanCon This Year

2020: Satanists Target Feucht Worship Outreach, Dumping Blood on a Christian Leader