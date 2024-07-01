Ruling Is 'Good News' for Hawaii's Good News Clubs

Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) has won a preliminary injunction to allow it to operate Good News Clubs in Hawaii. A U.S. district court has ruled that CEF Bible clubs must be provided equal opportunity as other clubs throughout the island state.

Liberty Counsel filed the case against the Hawaii State Department of Education after the continual rejection of Good News Club over a span of three years.

CBN News reported previously that CEF Hawaii had submitted applications to host Good News Clubs in several schools, including Nu'uanu Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Waimea Elementary, Kalihi Waena Elementary, Kohala Elementary School, and Pearl City Elementary. All submissions were continually denied by the state's Department of Education (DOE).



While the Hawaii DOE argued that the prohibition of these clubs was based on "misappropriation of school policies," CEF argued that their decision reflected "blatant religious discrimination."



In a reply brief filed back in April, the legal organization explained that the department chose "silence" over correcting "unequal and unconstitutional treatment" by its own officials.



The awarded preliminary injunction serves as a big win for religious freedom within schools in Hawaii.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "This is a great victory for Child Evangelism Fellowship, parents, and the students in Hawaii public schools. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that public schools cannot discriminate against Christian viewpoints regarding use of school facilities. Child Evangelism Fellowship gives children a safe space that offers moral and character development from a Christian viewpoint. Good News Clubs should be in every public elementary school."

Good News Clubs, which meet weekly, are led by community volunteers. These clubs encourage learning, service, and spiritual growth while also existing to help develop a child's social skills, leadership skills, emotional well-being and character.

