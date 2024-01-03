Roaring Twenties Fast Calls 1M Young People to Fast and Pray in 2024: 'An Awakening to Love Jesus'

Christian leaders and ministries are banding together to support a call to fast, pray, and worship from January 8-28, 2024.

The "Roaring Twenties" fast and prayer movement began in 2020 and seeks to impact a generation in a dark world.

The theme of this year's fast is "Revival of First Love," based on Revelation 2:4-5 which reads, "You have forsaken your first love. Do the things you did at first."

"First love for Jesus seems to be the commonality among what the Spirit is emphasizing right NOW in His Church. The crisis in Israel, the political unrest in America, & the sense of darkness attempting to destroy the Church is awakening many to loving Jesus being the ONLY answer for the hour we find ourselves in," shared Dr. Malachi O'Brien, one of the event's organizers.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Pastor Vlad Savchuk founder of Vladimir Savchuk Ministries, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel, Shane Idleman, Pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship, and Evangelist Matt Brown of Think Eternity, are a few of the leaders supporting the fast and they have seen firsthand how a "first love" for Jesus has transformed Gen Z.

As CBN News reported, waves of revival swept across college campuses, beaches, prisons, and churches in 2023 – so much so that it could be dubbed a "Year of Revival."

O'Brien points out that faith leaders want to build on that momentum as it "appears that hunger for a movement of God is at an all-time level."

"The call for one million young people to fast and pray is historic but must not be about any one church, leader, organization or denomination but rather a collective of believers young and old who sense that God is about to do something historic in the roaring twenties. I want to see those stories shared and see a new generation marked by the same hunger and passion of great spiritual leaders of the past," he added.

Brown, one of the fast's organizers, shared on X that in the five years since its inception, the Roaring Twenties' themes have had a prophetic implication.

FIVE YEARS OF ROARING TWENTIES FAST



I feel like God has guided our Roaring Twenties Fast themes each year in a powerful way. Each theme has meant a lot to me, and every fast has been special.



2020 - “Consecrate”

Little did we know what would come in the following months and… pic.twitter.com/GFmLOHhHNa — Matt Brown (@evangelistmatt) December 30, 2023

"I feel like God has guided our Roaring Twenties Fast themes each year in a powerful way. Each theme has meant a lot to me, and every fast has been special," he wrote.

Brown explained that in January of 2020 the theme of "Consecrate" and the fast, prepared those who participated "for hardships."

"Little did we know what would come in the following months and years," he explained.

As for this year's theme, Brown echoes O'Brien noting that a first love for Jesus is vital for the next generation.

"Great revivals have broken out over the past year, and what we need most is a return to our first love for Jesus," he shared.

MORE The Jesus Revolution of 2023: From Asbury to Gen Z, Revisiting a Year of Revival