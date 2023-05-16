Rick Warren Appointed First Honorary Chancellor at London's Spurgeon's College

Rick Warren has announced his acceptance as the first-ever Chancellor of Spurgeon's College – a U.K.-based Baptist theological institution founded by Charles Spurgeon.

"Spurgeon's College is pleased to have installed Pastor Rick Warren as its first honorary Chancellor," the school said in a statement.

The school was founded in 1856 as "Pastor's College" with the mission of training men and women for evangelism, ministry, and pastoral leadership.

According to the institution, Spurgeon's is the leading evangelical college in the United Kingdom.

"The name of Spurgeon stands for a number of key values that the Church needs to recover today," Warren said in a statement. "It represents strong Bible-based doctrine; passionate preaching; extensive church planting; winsome evangelism; a commitment to the ministry of every believer; and caring for the poor, the orphaned, and the marginalized.

He added, "I'd summarize Charles Spurgeon's life and ministry with this slogan: "He made a Great Commitment to the Great Commandment and the Great Commission that produced a great church and a great college."

The Saddleback Church founder's history with the institution runs deep.

Warren's great, great-grandfather studied at Spurgeon's and was led to faith, commissioned, and sent to America to plant churches by Spurgeon himself.

"I am delighted to have officially joined Spurgeon's College as its first Chancellor at this important time in its development and mission," Warren said. "I have a deep personal family connection over four generations to Charles Spurgeon and the ministry of the College he founded, and he is responsible for my family moving to America.

He continued, "Further, my understanding of the meaning of ordination and conviction from Scripture on ministry leadership are identical to Charles Spurgeon's published views. I am grateful to God and the College for this opportunity to give back to this community."

The best-selling author of The Purpose Driven Church and Purpose Driven Life will play a key role in supporting the vision of the College.

"In his long and distinguished ministry, both in the US and around the world, Pastor Warren has spoken of his link with the great Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon," said Spurgeon's College Deputy Vice Chancellor Rev. Helen Stokley. "His incredible work and experience to date will be vital as the College continues to expand its civic engagement across London and supporting faith organizations throughout the UK."

As CBN News reported, Warren stepped down as senior pastor from his Southern Baptist megachurch located in Southern California two years ago.

Warren is recognized as one of the nation's leading pastors. He has guided countless young leaders and inspired many of today's prominent pastors to pursue their own callings to ministry.

