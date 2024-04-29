'Revival': Jenny Weaver Baptizes New Believers in Back of Pickup Trucks Outside Movie Theater

A Sunday morning church service turned into an afternoon revival as people gave their lives to Jesus and were baptized in the back of pickup trucks outside a movie theater in Miami, FL.

Senior Leader of The Core Group, Jenny Weaver, posted images to social media of men, women, and children being baptized outside of a Regal Cinema theater in Miami.

"Baptism in backs of pickup trucks in MIAMI PARKING LOT," she wrote. "This is the Summer of baptisms!!!"

Weaver joined Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church Miami for the special service held Sunday morning.

"We are believing for God to show us what He wants to do in Miami and have rented two theaters to prepare - we are going fishing for souls and expecting the nets to break. Revival is overflow," Weaver posted the night before.

Hundreds showed up and lives were changed.

The worship leader told CBN News there is a move of God taking place and "we can't stop it."

As CBN News previously reported, Weaver is planning to lead one of the biggest revivals in the U.S. this May.

The ex-witch-turned-minister will host a "mass baptism" on Sarasota Beach, FL on May 11th.

Hundreds have already signed up to get baptized, so Weaver has asked members of the Core Group to simultaneously host baptisms in Louisiana, Tennessee, California, Texas, Missouri, New Jersey, and New Zealand.

"The Lord spoke to me and He literally said, 'Summer of Baptism'," she shared in a Facebook video. "I saw us going to different places and doing baptisms."

Weaver told CBN News that God showed her why he wanted her to do baptism this summer.



"The Lord spoke to me and said this is Him getting his bride ready. Salvations, deliverance, and baptisms are a part of the Lord getting the Bride ready for His return," she explained. "So that is what we are doing."

Weaver shares that so far nearly 2,000 people have signed up for the baptisms in Texas and more are expected to sign up for the other locations.

The event will be held on Mother's Day weekend. Weaver tells CBN News having it on a holiday weekend is a God-given strategy to be able to present the Gospel message to unbelievers.

"When you use those holidays to travel, you get those people who are at the lakes and beaches for the holiday. So the whole purpose is to [reach] the lost," she shared.

As CBN News first reported this past Easter, Weaver and her core group members celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Clearwater Beach where more than 200 people were baptized.

She shared that many beach bystanders watched what was taking place and some were moved to give their lives to Jesus on the spot.

"This was absolutely EPIC!!! We took communion with hundreds of people then baptized people into newness of life in Christ!!!! The Core Group is a movement and it's BEGUN," Weaver previously wrote on Instagram.

"God stirred the waters and many people spontaneously began to want to be baptized and came up speaking in tongues and renewed," Weaver shared.

The former Wiccan and drug addict added that what took place on the beach that day truly glorified God.

"During baptism, all of a sudden HUNDREDS of birds began flying over us and kept circling around and DOLPHINS jumped out of the water right behind us," she wrote. "It was as if all of Creation was celebrating what the Lord was doing on the beach!!!"

Weaver told CBN News that baptizing people this summer is an assignment to bring people back to their "First Love" as mentioned in Revelation 2:4-5.

"My hope is that people would return to their first love," she shared. "I really feel the heart of God that we have so many churchgoers, but we have lost our first love."

"[Being baptized] is a commitment for a lifetime. This is not the new trend, this is not the new cool thing. This is not to be on the news. This is you committing your very life to Christ," she added.

Weaver believes God is using these mass baptism events to draw people to Him and change hearts to fall more in love with Him.

"People come out of the water crying, 'I just want to be in love with Jesus,'" she recalled.

"The Lord is really getting His bride ready," Weaver said.

