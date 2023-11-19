Remembering Rosalynn Carter, 96, as a First Lady Who Relied on Faith

RICHMOND, VA – Washington and the world are remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, the lifelong partner and the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. President and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died. She passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, the Carter Center announced. She was 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter called her "an extension of myself" highlighting his wife's prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, and acted as a political adviser to her husband.

"Well, we talk about all the issues," Rosalynn Carter once said. "We talk about the strategy of the campaign, we always have. And I think we just have a mutual respect for each other."

The former first lady had entered hospice care Friday and died with her family by her side.

Tributes for her life quickly came in from world leaders.

"You know, they're really an incredible family because they brought so much grace to the (presidential) office," President Joe Biden said.

All of the living former presidents and first ladies also praised her – among them, George W. Bush calling Carter a woman of dignity and strength.



Rosalynn was delivered as a baby by Jimmy Carter's mother.



They started officially dating when Jimmy returned home from the U.S. Naval Academy during World War II.

"The best thing I ever had happen in my life is when she said she would marry me and did," Carter said.

She remained her husband's rock of support to the end. The Carters were married for more than 77 years, longer than any couple to have taken up residence at the White House.

Theirs was an inspiring love story and a lesson in Christian faith.

"So we also read the Bible every night," Jimmy Carter said in an interview with ABC News. "We've done that for 60 years, probably. So, we try to share what we can."

His beloved wife chimed in to finish his sentence.

"It's hard to go to sleep angry if you've read the Bible," she once said.



Ceremonies celebrating Mrs. Carter will be held starting next Monday where she will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta before returning to Plains, Georgia for burial.