Regent Students Step in to Help as Operation Blessing Preps for Very Active Hurricane Season

Hundreds of incoming Regent University freshmen teamed up with CBN's Operation Blessing for an epic disaster-preparedness event this week, all in the quest to make sure they are ready to help families in need this hurricane season.

It was Operation Blessing's biggest emergency meal-packing event ever.

"The energy's through the roof," said Operation Blessing's COO Drew Friedrich.

About 400 Regent University students spent the day packing more than 1,500 meal kits – roughly 57,000 meals in total – to be shipped to various locations in preparation for what's expected to be a very active hurricane season.

"We've been hearing it's going to be the busiest one ever. We're seeing a lot of activity, but so far everything's been like a category one, knock on wood. A lot of wind, a lot of rain, nothing super damaging so far but we have seen some destruction in some areas. We've already sent out over 42 truckloads of disaster relief supplies this season alone to Texas, to Louisiana, to Georgia. So, there's definitely a need," Friedrich said. "This packing today will prepare us in case the major storm hits."

For Regent students, this was a great way to start the new school year.

"It was an experience, everybody was working together, it was good vibes, good energy, I loved it!" said Regent student Jazz Lemons.

Our incoming students started their orientation off by packing 57,000 meals for disaster relief victims! https://t.co/VhQ9trOUyc — Regent University (@RegentU) August 15, 2024

Each box is full of three days worth of food for a family of four, everything from grass-fed beef jerky to breakfast bars and protein like tuna. And to make it more special for families in need, each box has a special hand-written word of encouragement from "Jesus loves you!" to "You got this!"

"I put Jeremiah 29:11 (on this box) which says, 'I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and future,'" Regent student Camden Chute said.

What's the best part of doing this together?

"I think it's just the fact that we're doing this together," Camden said, along with helping people in need.

Trucks were loaded with meals and already heading to different locations throughout the South.

"So I don't know what's coming next, the Lord does. But what we're doing today is going to make a huge difference in the lives of people in need in the near future. We're praising God for that, praising God for these students, and just praying that these boxes will be a huge blessing in somebody's life," Friedrich said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***