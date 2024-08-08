Pro-Life Women Step in to 'Show God's Love' with Pregnancy Resource Center in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, TX – Abortion restrictions in Texas are leading some women to seek options in Mexico. But one pro-life ministry here in the border town of Eagle Pass is offering them an alternative.

A high-stakes battle for the lives of unborn children is playing out in this part of Texas because women here can easily cross the border into Mexico and obtain an abortion.

Amie Crabtree of Promise Family Services tells us, "They offer the pill and other types of abortion just right across the river. And so, if someone wants to, they can seek that out."

While the issue of migrants flooding the border to get into the U.S. is well known, Americans may be unaware of pregnant women crossing into Mexico for an abortion that is legal and typically low cost.

"They can just go quite easily and then come back without really knowing the consequences of those actions or not really having the support," says Adriana of Promise Family Services.

Three years ago, Texas passed its heartbeat law, banning abortions after six weeks when the preborn child's unique heartbeat becomes detectable. A week later, the Mexican Supreme Court decriminalized abortion. Latin American abortion advocates, known as the green wave, now offer abortions in Mexico to women coming from the U.S. They can find clinics in tourist destinations like Cancun and right across the Rio Grande.

In addition to those clinics, women in Eagle Pass can also obtain abortion pills by mail.

It's one reason why missionary Amie Crabtree and other believers here started Promise Family Services. "We are the only pregnancy resource center in Eagle Pass, the closest one is about an hour away," she says.

The center provides free pregnancy testing, counseling for pregnant women who may consider abortion, and coaching for those who've endured sexual abuse, a miscarriage, or abortion.



Amie says, "A lot of times these sexually related traumas accompany one another. It's usually not just one. And so our heart is to see women and their families healed and restored in all areas of their life."

The heartbeat of this fledgling ministry is to walk alongside women navigating trauma or pregnancy.

Hannah is one of the women who does that. "I love doing it," she tells us. "It's awesome, the work – to be able to be with a woman who's going to have her baby and support her and love on her. And that's just a real practical way I can show God's love."

That love can be seen in free baby showers – a very tangible show of support for about-to-be moms who've said yes to life.

No one knows just how many women are obtaining abortions in Mexico, or buying abortion pills online. What is clear is that they're easily accessible, especially along the border. That makes relational encouragement like these baby showers – and Promise Family Services – all the more important in the fight to protect life.