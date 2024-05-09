Hundreds Join Sean Feucht and Pursuit Church for 'United for Israel' Rally at USC

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Los Angeles, California this week in a unified front to counter the antisemitic movement that's been sweeping college campuses across America.

A “United For Israel” march organized by Christians and Jews underway right off the @USC campus pic.twitter.com/rD8jHPtLQx — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) May 9, 2024

Washington-based Pursuit Church and Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" hosted the inter-faith "United for Israel" rally at the University of Southern California (USC) Wednesday evening.

The USC college campus has been one of the many universities plagued with anti-Israeli protestors calling for "Death to Israel" and "Death to America".

But last night, Christian worship music filled the streets, and Christians, Jews, and Muslims released a different message "Never Again!" and "Jewish Hate Must Go!"

USC : A Christian converted Muslim man from Iran, and Christian converted Jewish woman from Israel take communion together in symbolic peace between Muslims and Jews, and prayer said over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/JckFzJOtnc — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 9, 2024

The pro-Israel rally was a follow-up to a similar march held in April at Columbia University in New York City, drawing 4,500 attendees.

"Every Christian and person of faith across America should be absolutely horrified at what we're seeing take place right now on these university campuses that have become hotbeds for antisemitism and hatred of the Jews — an annihilation of an entire nation," Feucht previously told CBN News.

"This is essentially a response to that and it's rallying the church, it's rallying Jewish leaders, it's rallying organizations that want to say...'This is America. These are our universities and campuses in our cities. We're not going to stand for this,'" he added.



What a display of unity, prayer and worship that took over the streets of Los Angeles last night!



Christians, Jews and city leaders stood together in prayer, song and solidarity with Israel’s right to exist and every Jewish students right to be protected on campus. pic.twitter.com/Y3zd4RRABb — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 9, 2024

Pastor Russell Johnson of Pursuit Church told K-LOVE the rally's focus was on essential issues including Israel's right to self-defense, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and the restoration of lasting peace in the region.

As CBN News has reported, USC has become one of the most virulent sites of anti-Israel hatred in the last three weeks.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested in the last month and school administrators canceled its valedictorian's commencement speech, celebrity speaker appearances, and its "main stage" commencement ceremony citing the possibility of disruptions.

However, Feucht told CBN News he believes the "United for Israel" rally can change "the entire environment" of what is taking place in the nation.

In a powerful display of unity and support, hundreds of pro-Israel supporters gathered at the University of Southern California (USC) for the "United for Israel March" last night. Organized by Christians and Jews, the event… pic.twitter.com/epadCc6E2J — Johnny (@tallyman2023) May 9, 2024

"More than anything, I feel like this gives hope to America," he said. "There are people that are going to rise up with courage and boldness, that are going to say, 'Enough. We're going to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters; we're going to respond to the command in Genesis 12 that says, 'I'll bless those who bless you. I'll curse those that curse you.'"

