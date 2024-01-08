Pro-Life Coffee Company Serves Up Nearly $300,000 in Donations to Pregnancy Centers

The Seven Weeks Coffee company is nearing another milestone in its support for pro-life pregnancy centers across the U.S.

The company reports on its Instagram page it has now donated more than $280,000 to pregnancy resource centers since it was founded in 2021, and that figure is quickly approaching $300,000.

The Leesburg, Virginia-based coffee company said it wants to advocate for the truth about the free medical care provided by the centers in order to counter the false narrative that abortion clinics are the only option available to women.

Did you know there are over 2,700 pregnancy resource centers around the US ready to help women chose life? — SevenWeeksCoffee (@7WeeksCoffee) January 7, 2024

For example, a recent report by pro-life groups in Pennsylvania revealed Seven Weeks Coffee has raised substantial funding to help The Keystone State's pregnancy centers, who in turn have served more than 970,000 clients, and received more than 97% positive feedback, BNN Breaking reported.

Company Donates 10% of Every Sale

As CBN News reported last June, Seven Weeks Coffee is named for the seven-week stage when an unborn baby is the size of a coffee bean and it's often the same time a mother has her first ultrasound. That's why the company donates 10% of every sale to pregnancy care centers to support their ultrasound services.

"Pregnancy care centers are the hands and feet of the pro-life movement. They are at the frontlines – helping women in need and defending life. It takes practical resources to meet families at their point of need, and we are privileged to help in a tangible way," company Founder and CEO Anton Krecic told CBN News.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, supporting pro-life pregnancy centers has become more imperative. To help accommodate the inevitable influx of expectant mothers who would have otherwise had an abortion, Seven Weeks Coffee has streamlined its partnership process for pregnancy centers.

Partners will receive a unique link for their website that will automatically allocate 10% of each sale to the partner. Partners also receive discounted coffee for their office spaces and annual cash grants.

Through this innovative partnership program, the company has forged relationships with over 750 pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations. Some of those groups include the Center for Client Safety and Sidewalk Advocates for Life, according to BNN.

Seven Weeks Coffee also boasts a vibrant Instagram presence with creative reels and updates on pro-life legislation throughout the country. Patrons routinely post their coffee and Seven Weeks Coffee merchandise such as shirts, mugs, and hats to their social media reels – many of which are often re-shared to Seven Weeks Coffee's main account.

Most recently, Seven Weeks reports it has formed a new partnership with conservative author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey.

The pro-life company has seen substantial growth while holding to its faith-based mission: "To promote godly values, provide excellent coffee, and protect every beating heart."