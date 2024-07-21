President Biden Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Replacement Just Months Before 2024 Election

President Joe Biden announced this afternoon on social media that he has decided to end his bid for re-election, throwing his endorsement behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

This announcement has been long anticipated after Biden's Democratic allies started pushing him to drop out following the first presidential debate which took place June 27th. Various lawmakers, including Democratic Senators Martin Heinrich and Sean Casten, and supporters of the 46th President showed great concern about Biden's physical and mental health after he continued to trail off topic and provide irrational answers to the questions posed at the debate.

President Biden shared that though he is ending his bid, he is providing his full support to Vice President Harris as the potential nominee of the Democratic Party. His exit from the presidential race leaves Harris with a marginal amount of time before the 2024 election to convince fellow Democrats, as well as all Americans, of her ability to lead the nation.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

With Biden's drop from the 2024 election, this leaves the Democratic Party to decide their candidate for the presidential race through the Democratic National Convention, which will take place August 19th - 22nd in Chicago, Illinois.

So far, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have already publicly endorsed Harris.

Though Harris has been endorsed by Biden on X for the Democratic nomination, the process moving forward is complicated. And a number of other Democratic leaders could potentially vie for the party nomination, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Biden's announcement comes just over a week after the attempted assassination of his political opponent and former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Biden will formally address the nation later this week regarding his decision, as he continues to recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Developing...