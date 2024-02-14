'Praying for Kansas City': 1 Dead, 8 Children Among 22 Shot at Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade

Police cordon off the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A Super Bowl celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs came to a tragic ending on Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at the Super Bowl parade, leaving one person dead and at least 21 others injured, including eight children. The youngest was just 6 years old.

Police have taken three people into custody.

Nearly a million people had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs at a homecoming victory rally at Union Station. And then, shots fired.

The gunfire began just as the Super Bowl champs were leaving the stage. A stunned crowd tried to escape as people started running for their lives.

"All of a sudden people started crushing forward, everybody started running. There was screaming. We didn't know what was happening but when people run you run," said one witness.

Officers with guns drawn were seen running through the crowd. One video appeared to show Chiefs fans chasing a suspect and taking him down.

NEW: The man who tackled a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs parade speaks out, says he didn’t hesitate when he saw the shooter running by.



Hero!



“I didn't hesitate. It was just do it. So I went to go tackle him and another gentleman did the same thing and as I'm tackling him,… pic.twitter.com/oFepskxkYW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

Another video showed law enforcement tackling a different person to the ground.

One person, 44-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan, a mother of two, beloved local disc jockey, and diehard Chiefs fan, died during surgery after being shot. Multiple others were injured.

First responders treated victims on the ground while ferrying numerous patients on stretchers to waiting ambulances.

Back at the scene snipers scanned the crowd from rooftops.

One witness said, "We heard gunshots, but we thought they were fireworks, so half of us didn't really respond to it."

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said, "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers in Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe. Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred," she said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on social media that he's "praying for Kansas City." And tight end Travis Kelce said he's "heartbroken."

The children injured in this mass shooting are expected to be okay, but officials say more than a dozen adults are also suffering from injuries. Investigators are still looking into the motive behind this deadly shooting.