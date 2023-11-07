PRAY: Bishop Carlton Pearson Receiving 'Comfort Care' After 'Significant' Cancer Battle

Former megachurch pastor Bishop Carlton Pearson is now receiving "comfort care" as he battles advanced prostate cancer.

In an update posted to Facebook last month, Pearson's family shared that the 70-year-old has faced serious health challenges for the last three months.

"To all of you who love Carlton as a Friend, Teacher, Mentor, Pastor, and Bishop: Our dear Carlton was diagnosed with cancer in 2001 and was declared cancer-free shortly thereafter. Just recently the cancer has returned and has been a significant challenge, especially in the last 120 days," a statement from his family posted on his Facebook page last week.

"Since his last post, we wanted you to be among the first to know that as a family we have invited comfort care on our team in this critical time. We have prayerfully and intentionally walked this journey with him as we all face our mortality," they said.

Pearson's family said despite his declining health, he remains "in good spirits."

"He is in good spirits and indeed a tough human being to be 'yet holding on.' Thanks for your continued prayers and love. Many of you have asked how you can support Bishop and his family. First, please continue to pray. Carlton has asked that people pray that he would live out the 'full number of his days,'" they noted.

Pearson rose to prominence in the 1980s. In 1981, he founded the Higher Dimensions Evangelistic Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The church grew from 75 to more than 5,000 members, according to the Christian Research Institute.

He also started the Azusa Conferences at Oral Roberts University in the latter part of the decade and made several television appearances on Christian TV.

However, things eventually fell apart after he declared Hell doesn't exist and began to endorse aspects of Unitarianism that contradict Christian beliefs.

He told KJRH-TV that he found a "new kind of spirituality" in 2018 after the release of the Netflix film "Come Sunday," which documented his rise and fall.

In a recent message posted to TikTok, Pearson thanked his "streaming consciousness" followers for their support and told them, "When I am in heaven, on the other side or the other iteration I will be thinking of you."

Many Christian believers who have been impacted by his early ministry are still calling for others to pray for him as he potentially faces his final days on earth.

"Virginians and former residents of the Commonwealth I spoke with all had the same thing to say. Penny Sanders, Lyndon Jones, Gary Michaels, and Elizabeth Presscot all say they didn't agree with Bishop Carlton Pearson's belief that there is no hell and the Bible was not inspired by God but each indicated they would pray for him and his family," wrote Cheryl E Preston with NewsBreak.

Pastor Greg Roth of Florida wrote, "Will you join me in praying that Carlton would have a supernatural encounter with Jesus before He passes or is miraculously healed."

"I was in some of his meetings when I lived in Tulsa. He was anointed and the presence of the Lord filled the house. The Bible verse is so true 'If possible, that even the elect can be deceived,'" he wrote.

