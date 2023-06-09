The Political World Remembers Pat Robertson: A 'Powerful Voice for Faith and Freedom'

WASHINGTON – Pat Robertson's impact on politics and Washington goes back almost 50 years. In addition to interviewing presidents and running for the White House in 1988, Pat encouraged people of faith to get involved and make a difference. Now, our nation's top leaders are grieving his loss and celebrating his amazing legacy.

"Pat Robertson impacted America and our world for our values like few other Americans ever have," said former Vice President Mike Pence in a video with his wife, Karen.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also sent her condolences to CBN and the Robertson family in a video message.

"The ability he had to bring people in, to remind them about the love of God and to make them understand that there was a path for every person in their life was extraordinary," said Haley.

Many called him a friend and noted his mark on people and politics.

Former President Trump called Pat "an incredible and powerful voice for faith and freedom" in a statement on Truth Social.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also released a statement on Twitter: ".@CaseyDeSantis and I are saddened by the loss of Pat Robertson and we join many in lifting his family up in our prayers."

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers also reacted to Pat's passing.

"I was just proud to call him a friend and the thing I admired most was that he was a strong Ronald Reagan Republican Conservative on national defense, and Israel had no better friend," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"People see him as a commentator, as a media person, as all these different things but first, he was a dad and a grandfather and a husband and a pastor and he just maintained that heart," said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). "His great love for people just came through."

All agreed the world has lost a giant of faith and politics.

"We express our deepest sympathies and our prayers but we know America is poorer but heaven is richer," said Pence. "God bless Pat Robertson."

