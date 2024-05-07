'Please Pray for Us': Deadly Flooding, 15 Tornadoes Ravage Parts of the Midwest

Dangerous storms swept across the Plains overnight, ravaging parts of the Midwest.

In Bartlesville, Oklahoma a monster tornado touched down destroying several homes and businesses. Employees working at a Hampton Inn caught the horrifying moment the storm hit the hotel.

In Barnsdall, Oklahoma, one family was somehow able to escape their collapsed home after a terrifying tornado ripped through their neighborhood.

Also in Barnsdall, a nursing home was hit. The 38-bed facility wrote on social media, "Please pray for us."

All the residents were accounted for with no injuries or deaths, but they had to be temporarily moved to a football field because of a gas leak.

The National Weather Service reported at least 15 tornadoes overnight, including at least 7 in northern Oklahoma.



A tornado spins west of Hawley, Texas, as cars pass on U.S. 277 on Thursday May 2, 2024. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Further south, in Texas, people are starting to clean up as the waters recede after major flooding from heavy rain over the weekend. Hundreds of people in the Houston area had to be rescued from their homes.

Governor Greg Abbott announced at least three deaths due to the severe storms, including a child swept away by floodwaters. Ninety-one counties declared a state disaster.

Also throughout the Midwest, thousands of power outages were reported.

Forecasters expect the severe storms to weaken slightly as they move into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley today.