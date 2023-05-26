Planned Parenthood Laying off 20% of Workforce, Pro-Life Leader Offers Them 'Life-Affirming' Options

Planned Parenthood is laying off its national office staff and restructuring its organization, nearly one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The abortion giant announced that it would be cutting up to 20% of its national workforce citing "difficult economic conditions", saying "reproductive freedom is in jeopardy".

A statement from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America Union DC, Planned Parenthood Federation of America New York, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America San Francisco confirmed that dozens of employees would no longer have jobs.

"PPFA's leadership claims that the organization's restructuring, and the layoffs it entails, is in service of state affiliates and of the movement for reproductive freedom—yet they are pushing out some of our movement's brightest minds," the abortion provider's unions stated.

Now: @PPFAUnionDC and @PPFAUnionNYC are looking into every way that we can protect our members and ensure they receive the compensation and support they deserve during this “restructuring” period. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/HiHb2pIYHP — Planned Parenthood Union, DC (@PPFAUnionDC) May 24, 2023

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide for nearly 50 years. The ruling came in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The High Court's ruling put the decision-making power back in the states' hands. Since then, numerous states have passed laws limiting abortion.

In a press statement released this week, Planned Parenthood says it is now trying to "restructure to meet rising challenges" in this post-Roe environment.

"Investing more in Planned Parenthood local organizations, along with reimagining the role of the national office, means there will be a reduction in the national office workforce. We believe this strategic decision is essential to meet the current moment for Planned Parenthood patients and the future of reproductive health and rights," wrote Alexis McGill Johnson, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America & Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

McGill Johnson said the changes do not reflect financial struggles for the organization — just priorities that need to change.

Former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson told CBN News that pro-life activists need to continue their work for fighting for the sanctity of life.

"This massive staff cut doesn't mean Planned Parenthood won't still be the leading purveyor of abortion in our nation. They are only shifting funds to make sure that women continue to be told that they can't achieve their dreams without abortion," she said.

Johnson continued, "They are seeing where they can make the most money from abortion and putting funding there. The pro-life movement needs to continue to step up efforts to meet these women where they are and help them to choose life for themselves and their babies."

She added that her non-profit "And Then There Were None" is an option for workers who are looking to leave the abortion industry for good.

"To all of those Planned Parenthood workers who are losing their jobs: this is your opportunity to leave behind the work of supporting the termination of innocent life. There are so many better jobs that don't require such soul-sucking, savage work. At And Then There Were None, we can help you get a better, life-affirming job and find healing."

