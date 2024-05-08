Pastor's Supernatural Vision From God Could Spark History-Breaking, Record-Shattering Mass Baptism

The pastor behind a historic mass baptism last year is now setting his sights on what could once again break records and lead hundreds — if not thousands — of people to the Lord.

Listen to the latest episode of the “Quick Start” Podcast

Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church in California shocked the nation last year, when he hosted Baptize SoCal, an event that attracted thousands of spectators and led to nearly 4,200 baptisms.

At the time, it was reportedly the largest recorded baptism in U.S. history.

One year later, Francey is gearing up for an even larger effort: Baptize California, a state-wide initiative that could shatter other historical baptism markers to become the “world’s largest synchronized baptism.”

It All Started With a Vision

Francey told CBN News his baptism efforts started with a vision from God.

His church was just three years old when he embarked on the ambitious Baptize SoCal event, which unfolded last May, and, at the time, he wasn’t looking to launch into such an endeavor.

“I’m originally from California, but [had] spent the last 17 years in a different state, so moving here, starting a brand new church, treading … water after COVID — the last thing on our mind was uniting … this global baptism initiative,” Francey said.

But after reading a book about one of the largest water baptisms in American history held at Pirate’s Cove in California, he was surprised to learn the mass immersion took place in the 1990s.

Francey said he assumed it would have been much earlier. He was also intrigued by the fact it took place at the very same location where the late Chuck Smith baptized masses of young people 50 years ago during the Jesus movement. Pirate’s Cove continues to profoundly impact people’s lives today.

All of these themes and ideas coalesced into a vision that changed everything for Francey.

“I had almost like an open vision,” he said, noting the vivid experience from God included worship and very specific details. “I saw boats from guys I knew in our church parked along Pirate’s Cove.”

Watch Francey explain the details:

Francey, who isn’t prone to these sorts of images from God, said he told his church about it a few weeks later and people got excited. That’s when he felt the Lord pushing him to organize and fund Baptize SoCal.

At first, he was reluctant.

Trying to Talk God Out of It

“I tried to talk God out of it,” Francey said. “I’m like, ‘There’s a lot of other guys here — fathers, mothers here that are doing great things. You know, I’m a nobody.'”

The preacher said God wasn’t interested in his insecurity. Francey knew he was called to embark on the baptism mission, and he decided to listen.

Remarkably, this prompting happened before the Asbury University revival took form — and before Francey found out about “Jesus Revolution,” the feature film about Pastor Greg Laurie’s life and the Jesus movement. The movie, which made more than $52 million at the box office, sparked mass intrigue and spiritual fervor in many across the nation.

All of this was confirmation for Francey that God was at work.

Just weeks after Baptize SoCal took place May 28, 2023, and broke baptism records, Laurie’s own event inspired by “Jesus Revolution” — also held at Pirate’s Cove — shattered the Baptize SoCal record, with over 4,500 baptisms. Ultimately, these events showed the power of spiritual resurgence in the air.

All of this brings us back to Francey’s vision, which went well beyond his Baptize SoCal efforts. He said he also felt God call him to expand the efforts, which brings us to Baptize California, this year’s endeavor.

A Global Pursuit

Next year, Francey is already planning to launch Baptize America — with global pursuits in sight.

“[It] was almost like God speaking as a father, and he said, ‘Son, if I could do this in Southern California, do you think I could do it in all of California?’ To which I responded, ‘Yes.’ And then He said, ‘Do you think if I can do it in California I could do it in Texas, or Tennessee, or another state in America?’ And I said, ‘Yes.'”

Francey said he felt compelled by God to buy every domain name he could think of for U.S. states as well as international efforts. He purchased sites for Baptize Washington, Baptize Asia, and Baptize Europe, among many others, as he’s planning for what could soon come.

While only God knows the future of these potential events, Baptize California is scheduled for May 19.

“We are uniting the church of California,” Francey said, noting there will be hundreds of hosting churches and even some regional events. “The flagship will actually be in Huntington Beach and there’s one actually in North San Diego County as well.”

The Huntington Beach event, which could draw between 10,000 to 25,000 people, will take place on May 18 and 19 and will include evangelistic events, worship, and more. The baptisms will unfold at all locations, with Huntington Beach also hosting them on Sunday, May 19.

Francey said he’s been blown away by the reaction to Baptize California and is elated for what’s to come. He is specifically excited to see the “hand of God — the fingerprints of God — uniting churches, denominations [that have] never worked together, never really talked together.”

The preacher said Christians, despite denominational differences, agree on some key elements, and pondered whether these baptisms could help further build a united front.

“We agree on an empty tomb,” he said. “We agree on a virgin birth, but we agree on this idea that water baptism is good … identifying the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Francey continued, “If it’s unity that God wants, maybe it’s baptism … being the vehicle of what could bring about that unity that God desires.”

Find out more about Baptize California.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***